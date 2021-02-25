Cognizant Commits $250 Million to Global Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH ) today announced a new five-year $250 million effort to advance economic mobility, educational opportunity, diversity and inclusion, and health and well-being in communities around the world. Building on its longstanding investment in corporate social responsibility, Cognizant, with its extensive global presence, will work to create stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a global company, we care deeply about unlocking human potential," said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant. "We are determined to live our purpose of improving everyday life and apply our technology and business expertise to help tackle global problems. This $250 million initiative aims to create conditions for people to thrive by expanding access to education, healthcare, and technology, and by advancing diversity and inclusion in communities around the world."

This $250 million initiative will leverage new philanthropic capital, volunteer programs, in-kind contributions, and business expertise to:

Provide equitable educational opportunities to equip students, learners, and workers with 21st-century skills needed to succeed in the digital economy;

Advance economic mobility, working toward a future where all communities have the resources, opportunities, and infrastructure needed to thrive;

Improve the health and well-being of individuals and families to ensure communities are healthy and can achieve their fullest potential; and

Champion initiatives that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly for underrepresented and underserved populations around the world.

Beginning in 2021, Cognizant and its foundations will expand grantmaking in the U.S. and India to new global markets where the company continues to grow its operations, including Australia, Canada, Germany, and the UK. In addition, Cognizant will introduce new philanthropic programs to advance diversity and inclusion efforts in partnership with Cognizant's Affinity Groups, supporting African American, Latinx, LGBTQ, Pan-Asian, women, and veteran communities. New programs will also expand opportunities for employees to contribute their time and skills, and deploy additional COVID-19 relief funds that build on commitments made in 2020. These included launching the Pandemic Response Challenge with XPRIZE, supporting clients in bringing vaccines to market, and assisting more than 100 million people with healthcare enrollment.

To date, Cognizant and its foundations estimate they have impacted more than 4 million people, working with over 300 organizations to increase access to quality education and healthcare and improve economic mobility in communities where Cognizant operates. More than 166,000 employees have volunteered their time and expertise in support of these efforts over the last five years.

