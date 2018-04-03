Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

"Our operations remain unaffected," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer, Cognizant. "This dispute is with respect to a lawful, fully reviewed and disclosed transaction, and we are pleased with today's decision that restores appropriate due process. Cognizant is committed to complying with the law in all jurisdictions in which we operate, and we will continue our defense against the assertions of the Indian Income Tax Department in this and other tax disputes."

The underlying dispute involves the Indian Income Tax Department's recent assertion that it is owned additional taxes in connection with a 2016 $2.8 billion share buyback transaction undertaken by Cognizant's principal operating subsidiary in India. In that transaction, undertaken pursuant to a plan approved by the Madras High Court, Cognizant paid approximately $135 million (INR 9 billion) in Indian income taxes, which it believes are all applicable taxes owed according to Indian law.

