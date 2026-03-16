Cognizant Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ in 31 Countries

TEANECK, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in 31 countries worldwide, representing approximately 98% of its employee population. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cognizant.

"Cognizant is a magnet for talent, and our strong momentum is evidenced by engagement scores above benchmarks, top employer awards, energy in our offices and strong internal career growth and learning," said Kathy Diaz, Cognizant's Chief People Officer. "We build opportunities for our people to stay at the forefront of technology, do world-shaping work and build the skills needed for the future of work—and we're proud to be Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® for the majority of our global workforce."

This certification underscores Cognizant's commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees are Inspired, empowered to grow and supported. Through programs like our company-wide Vibe Coding Event and our grassroots innovation initiative, Bluebolt, Cognizant provides opportunities for employees to strengthen AI skills, experiment with new ideas and drive innovation. Beyond these programs, Cognizant continues to enhance our overall employee experience through investments in learning, career development and wellbeing.

Cognizant was certified in the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Denmark

El Salvador

Germany

Guatemala

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Philippines

Qatar

Romania

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

This achievement adds to a growing list of recent honors for Cognizant, including being named to TIME's World's Best Companies list, Forbes' World's Best Employers list and Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech and America's Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z rankings.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work ® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work ®on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation