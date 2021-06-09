Cognizant Expands Commitment to Delivering Cloud Modernization with Business Group Dedicated to Google Cloud

TEANECK, N.J. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the creation of a new, dedicated Google Business Group (GBG) to help accelerate shared customers' cloud modernization journeys. The GBG is an expansion of Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Google Cloud, extending combined service capabilities and joint solutions development to accelerate client cloud transformation and meet the evolving needs of today's businesses.

With a specialized team of Google Cloud-certified experts, Cognizant provides the deep cloud and industry expertise needed to deliver consulting services, implementation, management, assurance and migration services at scale for shared global customers using Google Cloud technologies.

"The creation of the new Google Business Group at Cognizant demonstrates our expanded commitment to helping customers modernize their business infrastructure in the cloud," said Sanjiv Gossain, Global Head of Google Cloud Business Group and Head of AI, Cognizant. "Google Cloud and Cognizant share common goals to accelerate cloud-led digital transformation, solve business challenges and drive long-term business benefits for our clients through industry solutions, data analytics, AI, process automation and application modernization."

As part of the extended relationship, Cognizant and Google Cloud will collaborate to deliver new industry solutions for key vertical markets, including retail, life sciences, healthcare and financial services, to drive business outcomes across these high-growth industries. These solutions include the development and continuity of agile, modern infrastructures so that businesses can take full advantage of cloud technology to optimize employee and customer experiences, reimagining operations and capturing real-time, intelligent insights at scale to inform new products and services.

This collaboration builds on Cognizant's recent achievements in cloud, working with hyperscale partners and helping customers pivot their infrastructures to meet current needs and future opportunities. This breadth of experience across platforms is increasingly important as companies embrace a multi-cloud approach to ensure they are optimizing their infrastructure and building a flexible foundation for future growth.

"Businesses and industries across the globe are looking to Google Cloud to modernize business processes and create new digital customer experiences," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Head of Global Ecosystem and Business Development, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled about the new Cognizant Google Business Group, which brings together Cognizant's deep cloud and transformation expertise with Google Cloud's powerful technology to help accelerate our joint customers' business transformations in a time when the need has never been greater."

Learn More

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

