Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age's Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Cognizant Interactive is at the forefront of bringing a human-centered approach to end-to-end experience transformation. Whether improving a farmer's crop yield, modernizing an airline traveler's ticket purchase experience, creating a seamless membership experience in healthcare, or enhancing in-store shopping, Cognizant applies insight, design, and technology expertise to imagine and build industry-specific solutions that help businesses and organizations compete in the digital era and drive growth. Cognizant delivers business and digital transformation capabilities across artificial intelligence, human insight-driven design, augmented reality, digital product development, mobility, marketing process services, content management, and marketing analytics.

"Our leadership position in this year's Ad Age Agency Report is industry recognition of what our clients already know – that we are laser-focused on providing them with comprehensive strategic, creative, technology and analytics expertise so they can bring world-class experiences to market," said Donna Tuths, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cognizant Interactive. "These rankings highlight Cognizant's bold digital business strategy to meet the increasing client demand for services that enable them to differentiate and win based on compelling experiences. We focus intently on specific industries and the unique challenges they face, and deliver applied innovation – beginning with a deep understanding of human behavior and then implementation at speed and scale."

Ad Age notes that organic growth in the United States for the five largest agency companies declined 0.1 percent in 2017, while U.S. revenue for the five top consultancies on the list – including Cognizant Interactive – "surged 32.3 percent in 2017."

Ad Age's 74th annual Agency Report tracks revenue and growth rates for more than 600 agencies, agency networks and agency companies. The Agency Report is available as an online report and database at http://AdAge.com/agencyreport2018 (subscription required). A portion of the report appears in Ad Age's April 30, 2018, print edition.

