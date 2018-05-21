Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Companies in the Fortune 500 are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Cognizant's 2017 revenue of $14.81 billion was an increase of 9.8% over 2016, moving the company up 10 spots from No. 205 on the 2017 Fortune 500. Since it first appeared on the list, Cognizant has continued its growth, emerging as a leading provider of digital business and technology services to the banking, insurance, healthcare, media and communications, retail, manufacturing and other industries.

"Cognizant enters its 25th year in business playing a leading role in building the digital economy," said Francisco D'Souza, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant. "Our expertise in applying technology to transform our clients' enterprises has enabled us to be one of the world's fastest-growing professional services companies. We're determined to make the benefits of the digital economy accessible to more of the world's organizations."

In October 2017, Cognizant was ranked No. 17 on Fortune's inaugural Fortune Future 50 list, a new forward-looking measure of the top 50 U.S.-listed companies with the best prospects for breakout growth. In addition to Fortune 500 and Future 50 rankings, Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza was No. 10 on the 2017 Fortune Businessperson of the Year list and, for the 10th straight year, Cognizant was also ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. As a result of those rankings, Cognizant was named one of Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2017, a list of only 32 companies that appeared on at least four of Fortune's eight most rigorous annual rankings.

Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S. and operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. This includes private companies and cooperatives that file a 10-K or a comparable financial statement with a government agency, and mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators. It also includes companies that file with a government agency but are owned by private companies, domestic or foreign, that do not file such financial statements. Excluded are private companies not filing with a government agency; companies incorporated outside the U.S.; and U.S. companies consolidated by other companies, domestic or foreign, that file with a government agency. Also excluded are companies that failed to report full financial statements for at least three-quarters of the current fiscal year. Percent change calculations for revenue, net income, and earnings per share are based on data as originally reported. They are not restated for mergers, acquisitions, or accounting changes. The only changes to the prior years' data are for significant restatement due to reporting errors that require a company to file an amended 10-K.

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

