Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Gartner defines Leaders as providers who "deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market. However, most digital workplace offerings still have low adoption rates. Ten providers have emerged as Leaders in this Magic Quadrant. Leaders have demonstrated their experience in delivering MWS and understand the requirements to successfully deliver these services." In addition, the report states that Leaders "have proved their ability to execute and a completeness of vision."

According to Gartner, "With the workplace as the front line of digital change and employee engagement, innovative workplace services give organizations a competitive edge."

Cognizant has a significant portfolio of Digital Workplace solutions focused on empowering users, elevating experience and driving innovation delivered through a robust partner ecosystem. These contextual, insights-enabled, agile and secure solutions personalize employee experiences and improve collaboration in alignment with business goals.

"Employees today expect their companies to equip them with the same digital technologies they use in their everyday lives – smartphones, virtual assistants, and intuitive, easy-to-use apps – as their tools on the job," said Venu Lambu, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Technology Services, Cognizant. "Cognizant's Digital Workplace Services incorporates cloud services, artificial intelligence, analytics, and AR/VR, at all touchpoints to drive innovation, enhance the employee experience, and improve productivity. We believe that being named a Leader for the third consecutive year by Gartner recognizes our commitment to successfully helping our customers build modern enterprises that leverage the latest in digital technologies."

Read the January 14, 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America" by Daniel Barros and Mark Ray (ID Number: G00352019) here.

