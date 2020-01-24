Cognizant Named a Leader of Healthcare Business Process Services in New Everest Group Report

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a leading Business Process Services (BPS) provider in the Clinical and Care Management market by consulting and research firm Everest Group. The Clinical and Care Management (CCM) BPS Services PEAK Matrix® report assessed 16 global healthcare service providers delivering solutions supporting the full spectrum of CCM and found Cognizant to be in the top Leader category.

Clinical and Care Management, which represents a growing healthcare market segment, focuses on population health, risk assessments, case management and medication adherence programs that help enable quality care at low costs. Cognizant stood out, according to Everest Group, for its array of transformative solutions, including cloud technology, IoT offerings and predictive analytics. Utilizing these digital technologies, Cognizant provides managed services and solutions for utilization, care coordination and population health management, as well as risk adjustment and compliance.

For one large healthcare provider, Cognizant developed a text mining engine that efficiently analyzed caregivers' notes to extract specific words and relevant information and identify context and meaningful insights. The Cognizant-developed algorithm analyzed 900,000 records from approximately 200,000 patients and generated critical insights for the provider and its patients to improve care. Cognizant works with many of the largest health plans and insurers and has spent the last several years investing in new expertise and capabilities, including through its acquisitions of Bolder Healthcare Solutions, TMG Health and TriZetto to meet the demands of a changing market.

"Healthcare in recent years has undergone a significant shift from volume-based care to value-based care and a need to provide quality care at a low cost for members," said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. "This has caused healthcare payers and providers to seek out top technology expertise, often turning to outsourcing as a viable solution. Cognizant's continued investments in healthcare position the company above its peers in a competitive market that recognizes the need to focus on building a more patient-centric experience."

"Intuitive technology that leverages comprehensive patient data means more opportunity to automate processes to provide people with personalized engagement, better information about their health and improved access to affordable, quality care," said DK Sinha, President, North America at Cognizant. "As patients increasingly play a more active role in their own healthcare, we are developing innovative solutions that take advantage of this shift to yield better care, better outcomes and a lower cost of services for all. To be recognized as best in class for our services is a testament to the commitment Cognizant puts toward supporting our healthcare clients and the members they serve."

