Cognizant Named a Top Employer 2020 in 15 Countries Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has been named a Top Employer 2020 in 15 countries worldwide by Top Employers Institute. The Institute recognizes leading organizations that continuously optimize workplace practices to develop and nurture talent while providing an outstanding work environment.

In Europe, Cognizant was recognized for a sixth consecutive year, receiving certification in 10 countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In Lithuania, Cognizant ranked as the No. 1 employer, and in Belgium and the Netherlands, among the top 10.

Cognizant was also named a Top Employer in Australia, Brazil and Singapore, and appeared in the rankings for the first time in China and the United Arab Emirates. In Singapore, Cognizant is one of the top three employers, according to the Institute.

In all of the countries, Cognizant rated highly for its clearly defined, well-managed programs in the Top Employers Institute's categories of Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, and Career and Succession Management. Cognizant also excelled in Leadership Development, Performance Management, Onboarding, and Learning and Development, ensuring its employees have clear roles, defined career paths and opportunities to learn and advance within the organization.

"We're delighted Top Employers Institute has again recognized Cognizant and expanded our certification to 15 countries on four continents," said Becky Schmitt, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Cognizant. "Investing in our workforce and creating an engaging environment where talented people can thrive and grow is one of our key priorities. This year alone, we're doubling our training investments to ensure our associates have access to all of the latest digital skills they need to succeed and continue doing exceptional work for our clients."

"Recognizing our regional Certified Top Employers 2020 is an extremely proud moment for us all," said David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute. "This level of certification showcases the dedication to the consistent application of HR excellence on a regional level – an impressive commitment to enriching the world of work."

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organizations in 118 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of 6,000,000 employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

www.top-employers.com

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

