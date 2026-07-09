Cognizant named in TIME America's Best Companies 2026 List

Company recognized for employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency

TEANECK, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies 2026 in the ranking's inaugural edition. This prestigious recognition by TIME and Statista Inc. identifies 1,000 top-performing U.S. companies that set the standard for responsible, future-ready business.

TIME and Statista evaluated America's Best Companies 2026 across three dimensions: employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency. Employee satisfaction was based on approximately 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, conditions and employer reputation. Financial performance analyzed revenue growth, profitability and asset performance using multi-year financial data. Sustainability transparency evaluated environmental impact, social responsibility and governance practices.

"At Cognizant, our ability to lead as an AI builder starts with our people," said Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer, Cognizant. "This recognition from TIME reflects the priority we've made on equipping our workforce for the future—opening up new ways to learn, grow and innovate. We are building on our deep culture of continuous learning where curiosity is the norm, and where every associate has the chance to shape what comes next. When our people thrive, our clients and communities do, too."

This achievement adds to a growing list of recent honors for Cognizant, including being named to TIME's World's Best Companies list, Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in 31 countries. Cognizant was also named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026 and is hiring more than 1,000 entry-level associates across North America by the end of 2026. Together, these honors reflect the foundation that makes Cognizant an effective AI builder for clients: a people-first culture, strong financial performance and a commitment to responsible business.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To view the full America's Best Companies 2026 list, visit TIME's website.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation