Cognizant Named to Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Recognition adds to numerous awards Cognizant has received in 2024 for excellence across multiple categories 

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), a leading global technology company, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. This prestigious recognition celebrates the top companies that are dedicated to supporting a diverse workforce.

In addition to Newsweek's recognition, Cognizant has also earned numerous leadership awards over the past year from organizations including Fortune, Forbes, TIME, Indeed, and others. These accolades underscore Cognizant's global excellence in IT and client services, its investment in workplace wellbeing, and its advancements in innovation and societal impact across areas like sustainability, reliability and diversity.

"Cognizant is honored to be recognized as a leader in IT and client services, workplace wellbeing, and innovation and societal impact," said Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates, as well as our commitment to making a positive impact for our clients and the world."

In addition to being featured on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Cognizant has been highlighted across the following other areas in the past year:

IT and Client Services Leadership:

Workplace Wellbeing Leadership:

  • Cognizant's dedication to employee wellbeing has been acknowledged with its inclusion in the Indeed Work Wellbeing 100. The company has also been named one of the Forbes World's Best Employers, highlighting its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Innovation and Societal Impact Leadership:

For more information about Cognizant and its recent awards, please visit Cognizant's website.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

