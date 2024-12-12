Cognizant Named to Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

In addition to Newsweek's recognition, Cognizant has also earned numerous leadership awards over the past year from organizations including Fortune, Forbes, TIME, Indeed, and others. These accolades underscore Cognizant's global excellence in IT and client services, its investment in workplace wellbeing, and its advancements in innovation and societal impact across areas like sustainability, reliability and diversity.

"Cognizant is honored to be recognized as a leader in IT and client services, workplace wellbeing, and innovation and societal impact," said Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates, as well as our commitment to making a positive impact for our clients and the world."

In addition to being featured on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Cognizant has been highlighted across the following other areas in the past year:

IT and Client Services Leadership:

Cognizant has been named to the 2024 Fortune Sector Leaders List, recognizing its leadership and excellence in the technology sector. In addition, Cognizant has been recognized as one of the Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024, reflecting its outstanding consulting services and client satisfaction.

Workplace Wellbeing Leadership:

Cognizant's dedication to employee wellbeing has been acknowledged with its inclusion in the Indeed Work Wellbeing 100. The company has also been named one of the Forbes World's Best Employers, highlighting its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Innovation and Societal Impact Leadership:

