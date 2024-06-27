Cognizant Partners with Texas Dow Employees Credit Union to Boost its 'Run the Business' Transformation Efforts

Cognizant will provide infrastructure, data, and testing services to support the credit union's transformation for the next five years.

TEANECK, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today a new agreement with Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU), the largest credit union in Houston and the fourth largest in Texas, to accelerate its 'Run the Business' transformation journey.

Cognizant, a global leader in digital transformation, will be leveraging its Neuro® IT Operations platform, an AI-driven automation solution, to transform TDECU's enterprise infrastructure and technology, enhance the credit union's operational efficiency and resilience and achieve cost savings over the next five years.

"TDECU is on a path of rapid growth and change, and we realize the need for secure, scalable, redundant and robust solutions for our Members and employees," said TDECU's Chief Information and Technology Officer Ashish Chopra. "With Cognizant's expertise and experience, we will be able to accelerate our transformation, optimize our operations, and offer more value to our Members."

As part of the agreement, Cognizant will also support TDECU's data and testing capabilities to reinforce its roadmap of delivering innovative products and services faster to its Members, thereby reducing the time-to-market. These initiatives aim to enable the not-for-profit financial institution to further enhance customer experience and its data platform's quality and scalability.

This strategic relationship also seeks to accelerate TDECU's transformation journey by leveraging Cognizant's global capabilities and experience in modern technologies, powered by AI tools such as Cognizant's Neuro™️ AI and Flowsource™️, to drive innovation, improve productivity and enhance member experience.

"We are delighted to work with TDECU, one of the most progressive and member-focused credit unions in the country, to help them achieve their transformation goals," said Nageswar Cherukupalli, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head of Banking & Capital Markets and Strategic Initiatives of Cognizant. "We look forward to leveraging our deep domain knowledge, digital capabilities and industry best practices to help TDECU enhance its Member experience, operational efficiency and business performance."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Texas Dow Employees Credit Union

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 387,000 Members and over $4.8 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 39 service locations, including 35 Member Centers, and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto and personal loan products, online and mobile banking. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information visit TDECU.org or call (800) 839-1154.

