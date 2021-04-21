Cognizant Recognized for Intelligent Process Automation Solutions and Leadership by Everest Group

Cognizant was recognized as a Leader among 27 leading IPA solution providers by Everest Group for its continued focus on building technology capabilities, expanding partner ecosystems and offering solutions that meet client needs quickly. Cognizant was further noted for its interaction analytics platform that helps improve customer experiences, its RPA-as-a-service offering and a balanced client portfolio, providing IPA solutions for clients across all major industries and business functions.

Cognizant has been making significant inroads over recent years as it invests in proprietary solutions that enable it to multiply clients' returns on investment and make significant impacts on customer and employee experience. These solutions include BigDecisions (analytics), Intelligent Data Capture Suite (intelligent document processing) and Automation Workbench (process mining). Cognizant's partnerships with academic institutions like the University of Cambridge have also given the company a leg up in future-proofing its capabilities and offerings.

"Competition, the impact of the global pandemic and an increasing need for customer engagement are putting added pressure on organizations to reduce costs, optimize operations and improve business resiliency," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President, Everest Group. "Solution providers like Cognizant have responded by providing next-generation technology and services like Intelligent Process Automation to help their clients overcome such challenges. Cognizant's vision of the future, automation capabilities and customer focus are helping bring value to customers looking to improve their efficiency in business process operations."

"Intelligent process automation plays a critical role in helping clients win in the digital economy," said Ganesh Ayyar, EVP and President, Cognizant Digital Business Operations. "By augmenting human experience with IPA, we believe a new wave of innovation is possible as companies face the challenge of being relevant, efficient and future-ready. As Cognizant continues to expand its client base, we intend to remain a leader in IPA solutions, providing clients with the efficiency, speed and capabilities needed to compete today and tomorrow."

View an extract of the Everest Group PEAK® Matrix Report

Learn more about Cognizant Intelligent Process Automation

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

