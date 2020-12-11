Cognizant's Digital Thread Technology Helps Advance Lexmark's Speed to Market and Improve Product Quality

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today the successful implementation of its digital thread technology-based information framework for Lexmark, a leader in global imaging solutions, technologies, and managed print services. This enhancement to Lexmark's digital capabilities portfolio has earned Lexmark the prestigious 2020 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Award, recognizing the Lexmark Enterprise Architecture team for its strategic leadership, concrete business impact, and vision for enabling digital transformation.

Dubbed the 'Product Digital Thread' project and powered by Cognizant's BigDecisions® data modernization platform, the digital thread technology framework has provided Lexmark with predictive analytics and enhanced visibility into the quality control of its products. This additional insight enables Lexmark to make better and faster decisions about its broad product portfolio. Lexmark anticipates improving product quality; supporting service issue triage, mitigation, and root cause analysis; optimizing fleet refresh; and preventing revenue loss to grey/black market and bid abuse.

"We are proud that our successful business relationship with Lexmark has been recognized by Forrester and InfoWorld," said Rajeev Saraf, Head of Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality at Cognizant. "Lexmark understands the benefits that digital can bring to legacy platforms, which Cognizant is focused on delivering. Through our collaborative efforts to analyze valuable product data, we are helping Lexmark deliver the speed, efficiency, and quality their customers expect."

"We recognized the value in being able to "close the loop" on data and analytics across the lifecycle of our hardware and supplies, correlating data from product design through manufacturing, distribution, and operations – all the way to decommissioning," said Tom Eade, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer at Lexmark. "Our partnership with Cognizant has been crucial to reinventing how we service our customers. Cognizant's expertise and speed of delivery helped transform our operational and technology infrastructure so that we can continue to produce modernized, exceptional products in less time and at a lower cost to our customers."

Cognizant has worked with Lexmark to help the company digitally transform its enterprise architecture organization from technology strategists to an outcome-driven organization for improved products and services. This collaboration is validated by Lexmark's excellence award from Forrester and InfoWorld, and by the company's ongoing success working with Cognizant to leverage modern, advanced digital solutions.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative IoT- and cloud-enabled imaging technologies that help customers worldwide achieve their vision of print simplicity, security, savings and sustainability.

For further information about Lexmark, contact: Sherlyn Manson at [email protected].

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

For further information about Cognizant, contact:

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

