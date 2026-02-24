Cognizant selected for global AI-driven workplace services transformation

Collaboration aims to enhance greater efficiency, adaptability and user satisfaction across the commercial vehicle manufacturer's operations

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been chosen by one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers to transform and modernise its global workplace services. This multi-year partnership aims to leverage artificial intelligence and automation to enhance workplace operations across global factories and offices.

The initiative will see the utilization of Cognizant WorkNEXT™ - a modern, flexible digital fabric powered by AI to create an unparalleled workplace experience. Cognizant WorkNEXT™ helps organizations build adaptive, integrated and human-centric workplaces, driving experience reliability and embracing automation through the right balance of AI first, zero touch and high-touch support.

"We are proud to work with one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers as they embark on this AI‑led global transformation of their workplace services," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO Cognizant. "By applying artificial intelligence at the core of the workplace, alongside automation, human‑centric design and responsible governance, we are helping enable a more intelligent, resilient and future‑ready environment for Daimler Truck's global workforce."

