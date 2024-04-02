Cognizant signs a large, global infrastructure agreement with McCormick & Company, Inc.

New agreement expected to help transform and manage global technology infrastructure, elevating employee and customer experiences

TEANECK, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a new agreement to transform and manage the global technology infrastructure of McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor with a portfolio of category-leading brands that span 150 countries and territories around the world.

The new agreement is expected to deliver predictable business outcomes powered by AI automated tools. These new industry-leading services should provide best in class user experiences for McCormick's approximately 13,000 employees across more than 80 global sites, helping accelerate the company's pace of digital transformation.

"We're pleased to partner with Cognizant as we look to accelerate the global transformation of our core technology infrastructure," said Sarah Aronovici, McCormick's VP IT Service & Solution Delivery. "Cognizant differentiated itself from other providers with its clear focus on client centricity, transformation, flexibility and a future ready solution."

Cognizant is expected to deliver several key capabilities for McCormick over the next five years, including new self-service capabilities, improved service productivity and significant cost savings.

Cognizant and McCormick's collaboration is anticipated to continue furthering McCormick's digital transformation momentum, which has been driven by a continued investment in capabilities that accelerate innovation, brand affinity and deep personal connections with flavor enthusiasts globally.

"We're excited to collaborate with McCormick to deliver exceptional employee and customer experiences," said Anup Prasad, SVP & Head of Cognizant's Consumer Business Unit. "Our vision for this important digital acceleration is to provide stability, speed and scale in the IT Operations at McCormick by enabling full stack observability and optimized landscape, leveraging the Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations platform."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

