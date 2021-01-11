Cognizant to Acquire Linium

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today it has agreed to acquire Linium, a cloud transformation consultancy group specializing in the ServiceNow platform and solutions for smart digital enterprise workflows. Linium, operating as the ServiceNow business unit of Ness Digital Engineering, a privately-held portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group, helps Fortune 100 clients and others leverage cloud technology to improve operational efficiency and user experience.

Completing this transaction will further accelerate Cognizant's cloud strategy, marking the company's seventh cloud-related acquisition since January 2020, and continued investment in expanding capabilities in the strategic focus areas of cloud, data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and Internet of Things. Including Linium, Cognizant has announced approximately $1.4 billion in acquisitions over the past 12 months in these areas.

"Linium's specialized ServiceNow focus broadens Cognizant's enterprise service management capabilities while complementing our own longstanding ServiceNow alliance," said Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant. "Creating more agile workflows in the cloud is a priority for our clients, and together with Linium, we can now provide world-class, enterprise-wide ServiceNow expertise to customize workflows for customers and employees. We look forward to Linium's team joining Cognizant."

"We are excited to join forces with Cognizant," said Joe Burke, Co-Founder, Linium. "ServiceNow continues to gain market relevance, and by combining Linium's skills and knowledge with Cognizant's scale and rich expertise in cloud, digital engineering, automation, and other pivotal technologies, we will be well-positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead."

Since ServiceNow was established in 2004, Linium has delivered more than 3,500 successful engagements for digital platform development, customization, and management services. Linium holds more than 300 ServiceNow certifications, and its dedicated teams focus on client engagements across a variety of industries including telecom, insurance, and technology. More than a third of Linium's clients are Fortune 100 companies.

Cognizant and Linium bring numerous industry accolades to the combined ServiceNow practice. Linium received the 2019 ServiceNow™ Americas IT Workflow Partner of the Year and the No. 1 ranking in HFS Research's Voice of the Customer in Top 10 ServiceNow™ Services Report 2019. Cognizant's global ServiceNow practice was ranked No. 2 in the same HFS report and also named among the Leaders profiled in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 published in October 2020. Approximately 25% of Fortune 100 companies are currently Cognizant clients.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Linium's approximately 150 professionals will join Cognizant's global ServiceNow practice. Headquartered in Albany, New York, Linium also has operations in Canada, India, and the UK.

Cognizant's acquisition of Linium is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.

Learn More

About Linium

Linium, the ServiceNow Practice of Ness Digital Engineering, helps customers create workforce experiences that connect business operations to the ServiceNow platform – ultimately providing customers with digital experiences that are intuitive, personalized, and satisfying. As a leading ServiceNow partner, we enable organizations to elevate employee experiences and reshape the future of customer engagement.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness is a digital solutions company with product engineering in our DNA backed by a global collective of software engineers, data experts, user experience designers, and innovators. Combining core competence in engineering with the latest in digital technology, we build customer-facing platforms and software products that help businesses thrive in the digital economy. As your tech partner, we help engineer your company's future with cloud and data. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to expectations regarding the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Linium and the impact of the acquisition of Linium on the business and prospects of Cognizant and Linium. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

