Cognizant to Create 1,100 New Texas Jobs with Latest Expansion

TEANECK, N.J. and IRVING, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq : CTSH ) today opened its newest U.S. regional technology and service delivery center in Irving, Texas. The opening follows a November 2017 announcement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the company's plan to invest more than $8 million to expand in Irving and create 1,100 new jobs by 2023.

The official opening of the Dallas-area Cognizant facility, located at 5001 Statesman Drive in Irving, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other presentations attended by state and local officials, Cognizant clients, and other special guests. Featured speakers included: Governor Abbott; Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer; Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Beth Bowman; and Cognizant Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin.

With its U.S. operations headquarters in College Station, Texas, Cognizant is a global leader in business, digital and technology services. The company currently employs approximately 4,100 people statewide. The new positions are full-time jobs for high-skilled technology and business professionals. Staff in the new 50,000 sq. ft. Irving facility will provide a variety of services for Cognizant's Dallas-area clients in various industries, including insurance, healthcare and retail.

The new center also houses a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. ft. training facility. Pre-employment training programs offered by Cognizant focus on in-demand skills for digital economy jobs. Qualified participants will receive instruction, at no cost, in quality engineering, data engineering and software support. Cognizant expects to train more than 1,000 people at the facility over the next 36 months, leading to potential employment opportunities for participants with Cognizant and other local businesses. Cognizant is exploring additional training initiatives, working with the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, and the Dallas County Community College District.

Cognizant has invested more than $8 million on its current expansion in Irving; the company also qualified for a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,105,880.

"This investment by Cognizant is further proof of the remarkable momentum of Texas' economic expansion," said Governor Abbott. "With the right policies, top-notch workforce and partnerships with great companies like Cognizant, Texas will continue to grow the economy and create more opportunity for Texans across the state. I congratulate Cognizant on this expansion and I thank them for their investment in the people of Irving and for being a part of Texas' economic success story."

"Texas is home to our U.S. operations headquarters and also many of our clients who recognize the state's strong talent pool, educational institutions and quality of life," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer, Cognizant. "Our latest expansion is the result of Texas' business-friendly environment, the Texas Enterprise Fund, and the location of our many other partners in the Irving and Dallas region. As one of the largest technology recruiters and employers in the United States, Cognizant cares deeply about our country's workers and their sustained ability to keep pace globally as technology races ahead. We depend on maintaining a highly skilled, deeply knowledgeable workforce. This new center was designed for both client service, and for skills training, and will help grow overall employment opportunities for Texas residents, and meet our continued need for skilled talent."

