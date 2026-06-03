Cognizant to Present at the 2026 Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

TEANECK, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

2026 Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

Presenter: Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 9:00AM EST | 2:00PM BST

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:

Tyler Scott, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation