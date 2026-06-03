Cognizant to Present at the 2026 Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

News provided by

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Jun 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

TEANECK, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

2026 Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Jefferies

Presenter:

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer

Date:         

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 

Time:           

9:00AM EST | 2:00PM BST

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days. 

About Cognizant 

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:                                
Tyler Scott, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected] 

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cognizant to Host AI Forum on June 5, 2026

Cognizant to Host AI Forum on June 5, 2026

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced it will host Cognizant AI Forum 2026 on Friday, June ...
Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cognizant to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and technology services provider, today announced its participation in the following investor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics