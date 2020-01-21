Cognizant U.S. Foundation and Flatiron School Announce $1.2 Million Grant to Fund New Technology Job Training Scholarships for Underrepresented Communities

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cognizant U.S. Foundation today announced a $1.2 million grant to the Flatiron School for technology training designed to create job opportunities for underrepresented communities, including women, minorities, veterans, and those with disabilities, in five cities. The funds will be used to create the new NexTech 100 Scholarship program , providing participants with free classes and skills training for high-wage technology jobs.

The Flatiron School offers immersive in-person and online programs in four disciplines — Software Engineering, Data Science, User Experience /User Interface Design, and Cybersecurity — and works with employers to help place graduates into well-paying, in-demand technology jobs. In 2019, 93 percent of Flatiron School's job-seeking graduates secured employment, earning an average of $74,566 for full-time salaried roles (within the reporting period for students who disclosed their compensation). See full Jobs Report here.

"Flatiron School has demonstrated time and again that its approach to technology training works. Students with little to no prior technology experience have been employed as software engineers upon completion of the program," said Kristen Titus, Executive Director of the Cognizant U.S. Foundation. "The Cognizant U.S. Foundation's goal is to help make that experience accessible to more students, particularly those in underserved or underrepresented communities, and to continue to help build a diverse and robust technology workforce throughout the country."

The scholarships supported by the Cognizant U.S. Foundation grant will be offered in five cities: Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Denver, Colo.; Houston, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Applications open on January 21, 2020 for those from historically disadvantaged groups and who are traditionally underrepresented in the technology industry (e.g., women, people of color, veterans, people with disabilities). Additional preference will be given to those without four-year college degrees and who have not previously worked in the role for which they are being trained.

"We are proud to work with the Cognizant U.S. Foundation to offer NexTech 100 Scholarships with the goal of creating a well-trained and diverse tech workforce," said Adam Enbar, co-founder and CEO of Flatiron School. "The recipients of this scholarship represent the future of the tech industry and we are honored to be a part of their journey."

Find more information about scholarship criteria and submit an application here .

About Cognizant U.S. Foundation

The Cognizant U.S. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation supporting STEM education and skills training. Launched in 2018 with an initial $100 million investment from Cognizant, the Foundation has since awarded $16 million to organizations working to educate and train the next generation of workers in communities throughout the U.S.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School's graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to expert instructors, dedicated career coaches, and a tuition-back promise (see details at flatironschool.com/terms). Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

SOURCE Cognizant U.S. Foundation

Related Links

https://www.cognizantusfoundation.org

