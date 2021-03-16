Cognizant U.S. Foundation renews investment in CodePath to improve racial representation in tech

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cognizant U.S. Foundation has awarded CodePath a $2.5 million grant to scale its work to deliver industry-informed computer science curriculum to students across 300 college campuses in the U.S., ensuring students are equipped with the relevant skills and connections needed to enter the workforce and secure jobs that lead to economic mobility.

This marks the Foundation's second investment in CodePath and reflects the organization's success providing students with industry-informed curriculum, programming and pathways to employment. CodePath has experienced year-over-year growth of 82%, including new partnerships with HBCUs and HSIs, as well as adding key college systems across the country as partners.

"Despite many employers pledging to redesign their talent strategy to improve racial equity, the COVID-19 pandemic has widened the opportunity gap for low-income and Black or Latinx students," said Kristen Titus, executive director of the Cognizant U.S. Foundation. "CodePath's model successfully addresses systemic barriers to employment, such as lack of access to social capital or internship experiences, putting students on a clear pathway to success in the tech industry."

CodePath has a proven track record of increasing diversity in the tech industry with its transformative approach to computer science education—of the 3,300 students served last year, 69% identified themselves as underrepresented minorities or came from low-income backgrounds.

After completing CodePath's free programming, Latinx alumni are 11 times more likely to land technology jobs than their peers, while female alumnae are three times more likely and Black alumni four times more likely. And, one year after graduating from CodePath's program, 85% of Black and Latinx alumni are still working in the technology industry as software engineers.

"CodePath is uniquely well-positioned to facilitate an inclusive recovery by helping both colleges and employers adopt programs that are intentionally designed to place underrepresented minorities into in-demand jobs," said Michael Ellison, CEO and co-founder of CodePath. "As one of our first funders, we are thrilled to receive this new grant from Cognizant U.S. Foundation to scale our mission, shape a more equitable talent pipeline in big tech and provide our students more pathways to power."

For more information, please visit: codepath.org and www.cognizantusfoundation.org .

About CodePath.org

CodePath transforms computer science education for underrepresented minorities and students from low income backgrounds at over 200 colleges and universities. We offer free, supplemental courses in cybersecurity, mobile app development and technical interview preparation, as well as career services to create successful pathways for students to achieve technical excellence. To date, CodePath has served over 7,000+ students, of which 51% represent underserved communities. By working closely with partners like Andreessen Horowitz, Cognizant, Facebook, Microsoft, and Walmart, CodePath is systematically changing CS programs to increase diversity in tech. CodePath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To learn more, visit www.codepath.org

About the Cognizant U.S. Foundation

The Cognizant U.S. Foundation supports organizations working to inspire, educate and prepare people of all ages to succeed in the workforce of today and tomorrow. Since 2018, the Foundation has committed $50 million to ensure all individuals have equitable opportunity to thrive in the digital economy. Learn more about the Foundation: https://www.cognizantusfoundation.org

SOURCE CodePath.org