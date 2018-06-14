Cognizant's Netcentric Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year in EMEA

The award acknowledges Netcentric's Adobe Experience Cloud expertise in bridging the gap between marketing and technology, and facilitating successful execution of clients' digital transformation strategies.

With the help of Netcentric and Adobe Experience Cloud, Raiffeisen Schweiz, Switzerland's leading mortgage provider, transformed into an omni-channel business, allowing customers to interact with the bank any time and through various touchpoints.

"Netcentric's approach to delivering outstanding solutions has accelerated our digital journey," said Felix Wenger, Head Channel and Distribution at Raiffeisen Schweiz, a Netcentric client for many years. "We continue to rely on Netcentric to enable superior personalized customer experiences by leveraging the entire Adobe Experience Cloud."

"Our partnership with Adobe, and their recognition of our work through this award, is testament to the value we create for our clients in combining experience and content on Adobe's technology platform," said Elian Kool, CEO of Netcentric. "We are thrilled to be recognized as an outstanding partner to our clients and to Adobe. It is a tribute to our ever-dedicated, committed, talented team, as well as to our Adobe Experience Cloud expertise, to receive this award."

"The successful collaboration between Adobe and Netcentric has been critical to driving digital transformation initiatives for our joint clients," said Jay Dettling, Vice President, Global Partners, Adobe. "We are delighted to honor Netcentric as the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year in EMEA and look forward to continuing our work with them in 2018 and beyond."

Cognizant acquired Netcentric in late 2017 and it is a member of the Cognizant Interactive global digital agency network. Cognizant's global marketing, technology, artificial intelligence and analytics capabilities, combined with Netcentric's Adobe Experience Cloud expertise, enables clients to achieve superior business outcomes by personalising and delivering engaging customer experiences.

Adobe also recently recognized Cognizant as its 2018 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year in the Americas for exceptional customer service on joint large digital transformation projects. Cognizant is a key partner in helping clients conceive, deliver and manage personal, pleasing, consistent and omni-channel experiences on Adobe Cloud Platform.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Within Adobe Experience Cloud, tightly integrated solutions offer a complete set of cutting-edge technologies that enable brands to deliver data-driven, tailored experiences across all customer touch points. This includes experience management and personalization across all screens and devices, experience delivery through advertising, video as well as other channels and analytics. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels and customer touch points. Adobe Experience Cloud helps clients manage more than 233 trillion data transactions annually, including 41 trillion rich media requests, over 150 billion emails and $3 billion in ad spend.

