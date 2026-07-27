Cognizin® Citicoline Shows Promise for Neuromuscular Health in New Preclinical Research

Kyowa Hakko will present in vitro findings on the branded ingredient's potential role in neuromuscular junction formation at the American Society for Nutrition's NUTRITION 2026 conference

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New preclinical research on Cognizin® Citicoline from Kyowa Hakko investigates the branded ingredient's potential to support the formation of the neuromuscular junction (NMJ) — the critical connection between motor neurons and skeletal muscle fibers that governs muscle activation and performance. The findings point to an entirely new dimension of Cognizin's science and its role in the mind-body connection with compelling implications for sports nutrition and healthy aging formulations.

Cognizin Brain Health

Cognizin, which is backed by decades of extensive clinical studies, is now the subject of research in a new area: neuromuscular health. The NMJ is the specialized synapse through which motor neurons signal skeletal muscle to contract — and its integrity is central to muscle strength, coordination, and functional movement. Age-related deterioration of the NMJ is increasingly recognized as a key contributor to muscle weakness and decline in physical performance, making it a high-interest target for both sports nutrition and healthy aging applications.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Institute of Health Sciences at Kirin Holdings Company, the parent company of Kyowa Hakko, used an established in vitro neuromuscular cell model to evaluate Cognizin's effects on NMJ formation. Using gene expression analysis and immunofluorescence imaging, researchers assessed key markers involved in NMJ development, including acetylcholine receptor (AChR) clustering, a critical step in the formation of a functional NMJ.

"Consumers and manufacturers alike are increasingly demanding more from cognitive health ingredients, expecting to see real science behind the claims," said Karen Todd, vice president of global brand marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA. "Research like this is exactly why Cognizin continues to stand apart. Our ongoing investment in rigorous clinical and preclinical science gives formulators the validated evidence they need to build products consumers can trust — and it opens doors to exciting new application areas we're only beginning to explore. Awareness of the mind-body connection has grown rapidly in recent years, and these results further highlight its importance — and Cognizin's role in it."

The full findings will be presented as a poster by lead author Chihiro Ono of Kirin Holdings during the Sports/Performance Nutrition Poster Session at the American Society for Nutrition's conference in July. The session will be held July 27, 2026, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Prince George's Exhibition Hall (Lower Atrium Level) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The poster title is "Citicoline May Strengthen Formation of Neuromuscular Junction by Enhancing Acetylcholine Receptor Clustering in Co-Culture With Neurons and Skeletal Muscle Cells."

This research represents the latest chapter in Kyowa Hakko's commitment to advancing the science of Cognizin. For supplement and functional food and beverage manufacturers, it signals an emerging opportunity in sports nutrition and healthy aging formulations backed by a deepening body of evidence. More information about Cognizin is available at Cognizin.com and Kyowa-USA.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA serves as the North and South American headquarters for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in specialty ingredients within Kirin Holdings' Health Science group. Building on over 75 years of fermentation innovation and Kirin's 100+ year legacy of fermentation excellence, Kyowa delivers premium, science-backed branded ingredients to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, beverage, and wellness industries. The portfolio features branded solutions like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine, and EYEMUSE® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Committed to quality, sustainability, and creating shared value, Kyowa empowers partners to create transformative health solutions, advancing Kirin's vision of improving health and well-being. For more information, visit Kyowa-USA.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, developed by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically patented form of citicoline with over 35 years of research, development, and application experience. Backed by Kyowa's 75-year legacy of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Cognizin® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring superior purity and quality. Clinically tested to support mental energy, focus, attention, and memory, this premium functional ingredient is GRAS, pure, allergen-free, and highly stable. Trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, Cognizin® advances Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance quality of life through cognitive health solutions. For more information, visit Cognizin.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A