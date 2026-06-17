New Proof-of-Concept Study Explores Acute Cognitive Benefits of Cognizin®

Kyowa Hakko to present emerging research on its branded citicoline's acute effects on brain activity and cognitive performance at the 2026 ISSN Conference

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA, a global leader in health ingredients innovation, will present new proof-of-concept research on Cognizin® Citicoline at the upcoming International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) Annual Conference. The study, which explored the acute, single-dose effects of Cognizin on brain wave activity and cognitive performance in healthy adults, adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the branded ingredient's role in cognitive health formulations.

Cognizin is among the most clinically validated ingredients in the cognitive health space, with decades of research demonstrating its ability to support focus, mental energy, attention, and memory. While its benefits following extended supplementation are well established, this new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study investigated whether meaningful changes in cognitive function and neuroelectric activity could be observed following just a single dose.

The study assessed the effects of a 500 mg dose of Cognizin versus placebo in healthy male adults, measuring outcomes across electroencephalogram (EEG) brain wave analysis, validated cognitive performance tasks, and subjective mood and affect assessments. Participants were evaluated at 60 and 240 minutes post-ingestion, providing insight into both the onset and duration of potential cognitive effects.

"This study is an exciting step forward for the Cognizin research portfolio," said Katie Emerson, PhD(c), RD, CISSN, senior manager of scientific affairs, Kyowa Hakko USA. "By exploring the acute effects of a single dose, we're gaining new insight into how quickly Cognizin® may begin to support brain function — which has meaningful implications for product development across cognitive health, sports nutrition, and functional food and beverage applications."

Complete study findings, including a deep dive into the study methodology, neurophysiological findings, and what the data means for the future of cognitive health ingredient science, will be revealed at the 2026 ISSN Annual Conference in a 30-minute oral presentation titled "Fueling Focus: Acute Cognizin® Effects on Brain Activity and Cognitive Performance." The session will be presented by Emerson and Tim N. Ziegenfuss, PhD, CSCS, FISSN, CEO of The Center for Applied Health Sciences and Past President of ISSN.

For formulators and brand owners evaluating ingredient options in the cognitive health category, this research underscores Kyowa Hakko's continued investment in rigorous clinical science — an important differentiator in an increasingly crowded cognitive health market. More information about Cognizin is available at Cognizin.com and Kyowa-USA.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA serves as the North and South American headquarters for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in specialty ingredients within Kirin Holdings' Health Science group. Building on over 75 years of fermentation innovation and Kirin's 100+ year legacy of fermentation excellence, Kyowa delivers premium, science-backed branded ingredients to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, beverage, and wellness industries. The portfolio features branded solutions like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine, and EYEMUSE® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Committed to quality, sustainability, and creating shared value, Kyowa empowers partners to create transformative health solutions, advancing Kirin's vision of improving health and well-being. For more information, visit Kyowa-USA.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, developed by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically patented form of citicoline with over 35 years of research, development, and application experience. Backed by Kyowa's 75-year legacy of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Cognizin® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring superior purity and quality. Clinically tested to support mental energy, focus, attention, and memory, this premium functional ingredient is GRAS, pure, allergen-free, and highly stable. Trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, Cognizin® advances Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance quality of life through cognitive health solutions. For more information, visit Cognizin.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A