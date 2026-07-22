Kirin Group and Blackmores to Launch New Cognizin® Cognitive Support Supplements in Australia and New Zealand

New products feature Cognizin® Citicoline from Kyowa Hakko Bio and are designed to support memory, attention, focus, and overall brain health

TOKYO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirin Holdings Company, Limited and Blackmores Limited, one of Australia's leading natural health companies and a member of the Kirin Group, today announced the upcoming launch of two new cognitive support supplements featuring Cognizin® Citicoline from Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a Kirin Group company.

Blackmores Cognition Ultra w/ Cognizin Blackmores Ultra Brain Care w/ Cognizin

The new products will launch as Blackmores Cognition Ultra in Australia and Blackmores Ultra Brain Care in New Zealand, with a phased rollout beginning in late July 2026. The products share the same formulation, with labeling adapted to meet the regulatory requirements of each market.

The launch marks the first Blackmores product developed to enhance cognitive performance and reflects the Kirin Group's continued focus on advancing innovation in the health science domain.

Since Blackmores joined the Kirin Group in August 2023, the companies have been working together to address health needs across the Asia-Pacific region by combining Blackmores' consumer insights, trusted brand presence, and product development capabilities with Kyowa Hakko Bio's expertise in scientifically supported ingredients.

Cognitive function plays an important role in quality of life, supporting memory, attention, focus, and mental clarity throughout adulthood. As awareness grows around age-related cognitive changes and the importance of proactive brain health, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that support cognitive performance as part of a healthy lifestyle.

"Our purpose is to support people's long-term health by combining the best of nature with science," saidAlastair Symington, Senior Executive Officer, Kirin Holdings; President, Kirin Health Science International; and CEO & Managing Director, Blackmores Limited." Leading research continues to highlight the importance of caring for brain health as we age. Blackmores Cognition Ultra and Blackmores Ultra Brain Care are designed to support brain performance, health and function as part of a healthy lifestyle. Together, they reflect our commitment to helping people live well for the long term."

Product Information

Blackmores Cognition Ultra and Blackmores Ultra Brain Care are dietary supplements containing Cognizin® Citicoline, a branded citicoline ingredient from Kyowa Hakko Bio. Each tablet contains 250 mg of Cognizin® Citicoline, with a recommended daily intake of two tablets per day, or as directed by a healthcare professional.

The products are manufactured at Blackmores' Braeside facility. In New Zealand, Blackmores Ultra Brain Care will be available through pharmacy channels beginning in late July 2026. In Australia, Blackmores Cognition Ultra will initially launch through Blackmores' official e-commerce channel in late July 2026, followed by pharmacy distribution beginning in September 2026.

The packaging has been designed to communicate the quality and product features of the Blackmores brand, with the Cognizin® logo displayed to highlight the key branded ingredient.

Key Product Features

In Australia, Blackmores Cognition Ultra is positioned to enhance cognitive performance, improve memory recall and attention, support information processing, support focus and clarity, support brain function, and support brain health in ageing individuals. The product is caffeine-free.

In New Zealand, Blackmores Ultra Brain Care is positioned to support daily brain performance, health, and function; support mental focus for work and study; support mental clarity; readily absorbed to support vital brain function; and support brain clarity in ageing adults. The product is caffeine-free.

Product Details

Product names: Blackmores Cognition Ultra, 30 tablets; Blackmores Ultra Brain Care, 30 tablets

Markets: Australia and New Zealand

Launch timing: Late July 2026

Sales channels: Australia, Blackmores official e-commerce channel followed by pharmacy; New Zealand, pharmacy

Suggested retail price: AUD 45.00 in Australia; NZD 41.99 in New Zealand. Pharmacy retail prices will be determined by individual retailers.

Regulatory note

In Australia, Cognizin® Citicoline has been listed as a new ingredient by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA*4), Australia's health authority.

Product claims and indications are subject to, and may vary by, regulatory jurisdiction.

The Kirin Group is committed to creating new value in food and health through innovation rooted in a deep understanding of nature and people, contributing to a healthier and more prosperous society.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, crafted by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically validated, patented form of Citicoline, a vital nutrient for brain vitality. Rooted in over 75 years of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Cognizin® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring unmatched purity and quality. Clinically tested to boost mental energy, focus, attention, and memory, this premium branded ingredient is GRAS, pure, allergen-free, and highly stable. Trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, Cognizin® advances Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance quality of life through cognitive health solutions. For more information, visit www.Cognizin.com

Cognizin® is a registered trademark of KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited is one of Australia's leading natural health companies and a trusted name in vitamins, minerals, and supplements. As a member of the Kirin Group, Blackmores continues to advance its commitment to supporting health and wellbeing through high-quality, science-based products.

About Kyowa Hakko Bio

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. is a global leader in biotechnology and health science, serving as a core company within Kirin Holdings' Health Science domain. With over 75 years of fermentation expertise and a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Kyowa develops and manufactures high-purity, science-backed ingredients for the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, and wellness industries. Its portfolio includes trusted branded ingredients like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine, and Eyemuse®. Dedicated to improving global health and well-being, Kyowa Hakko Bio empowers partners worldwide to create transformative health solutions. Learn more at https://www.kyowahakko-bio.co.jp/english/

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A