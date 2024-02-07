Cognni Accelerates Copilot for Microsoft 365 Adoption

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognni Ltd, a trailblazer in data protection solutions, is excited to announce the enhancement of the Copilot for M365 solution, streamlining the adoption process for enterprises. This advancement reinforces our dedication to fortifying data security measures and facilitating a seamless experience for organizations deploying Copilot alongside Cognni.

As businesses grapple with the escalating challenges of cybersecurity threats and data breaches, Cognni's refined integration with Copilot offers a compelling solution for over-exposed sensitive data. This collaboration aims to provide enterprises with an effortless means of securely adopting Copilot once Cognni is deployed, optimizing data protection strategies.

Key Advancements of Cognni's Enhanced Copilot Solution: 

  1. Effortless Integration: Cognni's solution ensures a smoother Copilot integration process, making it simpler for enterprises to seamlessly incorporate Copilot into their existing infrastructure.
  2. Unified Data Security: The enhanced solution unifies the strengths of Cognni and Copilot, delivering a robust data security framework that addresses evolving threats and vulnerabilities effectively.
  3. Simplified Deployment: Cognni enables enterprises to deploy Copilot with ease, minimizing the complexities associated with adopting advanced data protection measures.
  4. Real-Time Threat Mitigation: The combination of Cognni and Copilot empowers organizations with real-time threat detection and mitigation capabilities, bolstering their defense against potential risks.
  5. User-Centric Approach: Cognni's commitment to a user-centric experience is reflected in the enhanced Copilot solution, ensuring that organizations can effortlessly manage and navigate their data protection measures.

Commenting on this development, Or Zaloscer, CEO of Cognni, expressed, "Our enhancement to Microsoft's Copilot for M365 solution is a testament to our dedication to providing organizations with a seamless and powerful data protection experience. We believe this advancement will simplify and accelerate the adoption of Copilot, enabling organizations to fortify their data security posture effortlessly."

Cognni remains at the forefront of technological innovation, continuously striving to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the realm of data protection.

About Cognni
Cognni is an AI-powered Information Protection Platform that provides groundbreaking data classification and risk analysis to autonomously detect and mitigate real vulnerabilities to unstructured data. Their intelligence revolutionizes the traditional approach to DLP, Insider Risks, DSPM, IGA, and PAM to keep an organization's information secure. Cognni's platform leverages natural language and machine learning to autonomously understand and label data based on its content, context, and purpose. Cognni provides its customers a full life cycle management tool from data discovery & visibility of their Dark Data, thru insights on vulnerabilities, recommendations on remediation activities, and automated protection. For more details, visit www.cognni.ai

