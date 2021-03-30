Cognni Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Compliance Trailblazer

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognni today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Compliance Trailblazer award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"All of the team at Cognni are so proud to be recognized by Microsoft for the work we do in automating M365 security," says Guy Eisdorfer, Cognni's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As information is the lifeblood of every organization, we want to ensure CISOs and InfoSec teams can sleep at night. Because of this we have created an AI platform that thinks like a human and understands when important information is at risk, enriching your Microsoft tools. Cognni puts your InfoSec on Autopilot, taking compliance and security to new frontiers."

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, we will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. Cognni has been nominated as a finalist for Compliance Trailblazer.

"The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. "In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is 'Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.' The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere."

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Cognni

Cognni is a pioneer in delivering information intelligence with meaningful insights to organizations. Offering a unique platform Cognni enables infosec teams to make sense of shared activities by mapping, detecting and then investigating exposures. Cognni's AI can autonomously identify risky behavior that a company wouldn't even know about. Cognni is a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and is now offering its core services for free so that every company can access the insights to make actionable decisions, ensuring the flow of information remains secure.

