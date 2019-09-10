Cognoa and EVERSANA™ announce partnership to advance the commercialization standard for prescription digital medicines

Cognoa is developing digital medicine solutions to change the standard of care in pediatric behavioral health to improve the lifelong outcomes for children. Cognoa has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first digital diagnostic and first digital therapeutic device for autism, the company's first area of therapeutic focus. These devices utilize Cognoa's AI-powered digital medicine platform, designed to support earlier identification and treatment of pediatric behavioral health conditions.

Cognoa selected EVERSANA, a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform, to develop and manage a go-to-market strategy that ensures comprehensive market access; deploys highly trained sales and clinical field force to reach and educate providers; and effectively supports the patient journey through prescription and intake, benefits verification, distribution, and adherence through personalized Hub and specialty pharmacy services.

"Cognoa is excited to be entering the commercial phase working with EVERSANA, the leader in pharmacy distribution of digital medicines, enabling us to fulfill our mission of changing the standard of care in pediatric behavioral health by ensuring that every child and family has access to earlier diagnosis and treatments," said Brent Vaughan, CEO, Cognoa, Inc. "EVERSANA's national footprint and extensive payer contracts will support the routine ordering and reimbursement of prescription digital medicines. EVERSANA is helping us - as an industry - to unleash the potential of digital medicine. For Cognoa, that means empowering every trusted family physician to improve lifelong outcomes for children."

"Cognoa is working to solve the critical unmet need in behavioral healthcare by enabling earlier interventions and more personalized, accessible care. It's our privilege to ensure that Cognoa's prescription digital medicines are available to every physician, so that any child can get access earlier when those innovations have the greatest impact," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "While advancements in digital medicine take us into a new frontier, these devices can and should be available through existing prescription, distribution and reimbursement infrastructures. The commercial model for digital medicine will be efficient, effective and valuable to payers, providers and most importantly, for the patients and caregivers who need them."

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is a leading pediatric behavioral health company. We are working to change the standard of care and improve lifelong outcomes for children with prescription digital medicines for the earlier identification and treatment of behavioral health conditions. Our lead products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Additional products in Cognoa's pipeline address other significant unmet needs in pediatric behavioral health including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app empowers parents to assess, track and support their child's developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE EVERSANA

Related Links

http://www.eversana.com

