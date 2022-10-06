Cognoa Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference and Exhibition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , a pediatric behavioral health company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference and Exhibition , taking place October 7 – 11, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, and online.

The Company will present two scientific posters. Details of the sessions include:

Title: Exploring the Real World Performance of an Artificial Intelligence-based Diagnosis Aid for Autism: An Aggregate and De-identified Analysis of Early Canvas Dx Prescription and Output Data Post-market Authorization

Program: Section on Advances in Therapeutics and Technology

Presenting Author: Sharief Taraman, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Cognoa; Associate Professor, Pediatric Neurology/Clinical Informatics, University of California-Irvine, Children's Health of Orange County

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Hall A, Board # 009

Date and Time: Monday, October 10, 2022, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM PDT

Key Findings: An analysis of early commercial prescription and output data for Canvas Dx in real world settings finds:

On average, children in the analysis received a positive for autism device output 13.2 months earlier than the current average age of autism diagnosis in the U.S. (4 years and 2 months).

Prescribers in 13 states have used the device, including many who work in primary care settings. Analysis of clinical deployment of Canvas Dx suggests device use is feasible in primary care and could expand autism diagnostic capacity.

There was no evidence of device performance inconsistency across patients' sex. While further analysis powered for statistical inference is needed to better characterize equity in performance, this is a promising finding given existing gender biases in autism diagnosis. Today, females are less often diagnosed, misdiagnosed more often, and when diagnosed, are diagnosed later on average than males.

Title: Time to Autism Diagnosis and Healthcare Utilization and Costs: A Retrospective Commercial Claims Analysis

Program: Council on Clinical Information Technology

Presenting Author: Carmela Salomon, PhD, RN, Head of Scientific Communications, Cognoa

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Hall A, Board # 068

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

Key Findings: In the year prior to receiving an autism diagnosis, children who had a longer time to diagnosis experienced a greater number of both all-cause and autism-related health care visits compared with children who had a shorter time to diagnosis. The mean all-cause medical cost per child was approximately two times higher for those with longer time to diagnosis.

Poster presentations will be on display for one day in their designated poster hall. Authors will be available to discuss the posters during the designated times. The poster hall Hall A at the Anaheim Convention Center will be open October 8 - 10, 10 AM to 6 PM PDT. Cognoa representatives will also be available at booth 2401in the exhibit hall October 8, 12:15 PM - 4:00 PM, October 9, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, and October 10, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. For more information about 2022 AAP, visit https://aapexperience.org/ .

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing AI-based technologies to enable early and equitable diagnosis and care for children living with developmental and behavioral health conditions. Cognoa's lead product, Canvas Dx, is the first FDA authorized diagnostic device for autism. Its multidimensional, algorithm-based technology supports healthcare providers' early, accurate diagnosis of autism and can be used in the primary care and home settings. Cognoa's IP portfolio covers a broad pipeline of diagnostic and therapeutic products for speech and language, ADHD and childhood anxiety. For more information, visit https://www.cognoa.com/ .

Media Contact

Terri Shapiro (on behalf of Cognoa)

[email protected]

+1 347 344 5316

SOURCE Cognoa