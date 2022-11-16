Cognoa to Participate in BTIG Digital Health Forum
Nov 16, 2022, 09:00 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa, a leading pediatric behavioral health company, today announced that Sharief Taraman, MD, DABPN, DABPM, FAAP, Chief Executive Officer of Cognoa, will participate in the opening analyst-led fireside chat at the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. Cognoa management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event and to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BTIG representative or email [email protected].
About Cognoa
Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing AI-based technologies to enable early and equitable diagnosis and care for children living with developmental and behavioral health conditions. Cognoa's lead product, Canvas Dx, is the first FDA authorized diagnostic device for autism. Its multidimensional, algorithm-based technology supports healthcare providers' early, accurate diagnosis of autism and can be used in the primary care and home settings. Cognoa's strong IP portfolio covers a broad pipeline of early-stage diagnostic devices and complementary digital therapeutic programs for autism, speech & language, ADHD, and childhood anxiety. For more information, visit www.Cognoa.com.
Media Contact
Terri Shapiro (on behalf of Cognoa)
[email protected]
+1 347 344 5316
SOURCE Cognoa
