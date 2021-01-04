Cognoptix Appoints New Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carl Sadowsky, MD, And Chief Financial Officer, Mike Kaswan, MBA, To Management Team

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoptix, a leading diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD), announces two appointments to its senior management team. Dr. Carl H. Sadowsky, MD will serve as the company's new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Mike Kaswan, MBA will be Cognoptix's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Dr. Sadowsky is nationally renowned physician and researcher in AD and neurodegenerative diseases. He is a Clinical Professor of Neurology at Nova SE University and was the Founding Director of Research at the Palm Beach Neurology and Premiere Research Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida, a nationally recognized clinical research group focused on AD. Among his notable successes, Dr. Sadowsky has conducted over 300 Alzheimer's clinical trials, including the amyloid PET Amyvid trial and the IDEAS trial. He served on the scientific review board for Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundations (ADDF) and serves on the Alzheon scientific advisory board. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Sadowsky also serves on Cognoptix's Scientific Advisory Board which operates to advance clinical testing of Cognoptix's Sapphire II device-drug combination eye scanner for early detection of AD. He is a crucial member of this board as one of the first to study the safety and efficacy of the Sapphire II system, serving key leadership in the oversight of Cognoptix' upcoming pivotal trials.

Dr. Sadowsky received his medical degree from Cornell University's Weill Medical College and completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Neurology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire. Dr. Sadowsky also served as a United States Air Force Major and Chief of Neurology of the United States Air Force Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Mike Kaswan brings over 25 years of experience as a senior finance, chief executive, and venture capital officer of rapidly growing healthcare companies. A passionate entrepreneur, he will support the ongoing market strategies at Cognoptix.

Mike co-founded and wrote original business plans for two companies that achieved combined cash exits of $1.4 billion. He also co-founded a healthcare-focused venture capital firm that raised over $290 million in investment capital and built a private-equity backed start-up by acquisition with over 200 employees.

Mike received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with Distinction from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce with Finance concentration from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.



"I am delighted to have Carl and Mike join the Cognoptix team and support the company's mission to launch the Sapphire II system, our transformational drug-device combination system for early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD)," says Dr. Susanne Wilke, Cognoptix President and CEO. "Both will be tremendous assets to Cognoptix, rounding out the formidable strength of the Cognoptix team," added Dr. Wilke.

