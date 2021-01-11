Cognoptix CEO Dr. Susanne Wilke to Present at the 13th Annual BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ DIGITAL Event

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoptix, a privately-held, diagnostics company with a breakthrough technology for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD), announces that the company will present at the 13th Annual Biotech Showcase™ Digital Event, January 11-15, 2021. Dr. Susanne Wilke, Cognoptix' President and CEO, will present an overview of the Cognoptix Sapphire II technology in a talk titled "Sapphire II: A Breakthrough Technology For The Early-Stage Detection of Alzheimer's Disease."

Dr. Wilke will discuss Cognoptix' Sapphire II technology for early AD detection in the lens of the eye. β-amyloid (Aβ) is expressed in the brain where these neurotoxic peptides aggregate into amyloid plaque. Amyloid plaque is established by National Institute of Aging–Alzheimer Association (NIA-AA) criteria to be the earliest and mandatory hallmark pathology for AD. Extensive research has established that AD-related Aβ accumulation is also expressed in the lens. The Sapphire II system is an office-based, device-drug combination eye scanner that is intended to be accessible to patients, easy to use for physicians, is highly cost-effective, safe and non-invasive to aid in the diagnosis of patients evaluated for cognitive impairment. Preliminary clinical results from two proof-of-concept studies indicate that the Sapphire II system shows greater sensitivity and specificity versus amyloid PET scan (by visual and quantitative SUVR assessment) in mAD (mild Alzheimer's Disease) and MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment) patients. Cognoptix is preparing for its upcoming pivotal trials to evaluate the Sapphire II system in MCI and mAD patients.

"Cognoptix has made tremendous progress in developing the Sapphire II system," said Dr. Wilke. "We have built a highly experienced team and are now focused on our pivotal trials, FDA protocol and launch of the Sapphire II system for clinical use in this urgently-needed medical and market area."

ABOUT COGNOPTIX

Cognoptix is a late stage, point-of-care diagnostic company committed to developing its breakthrough technology system, Sapphire II, for the early detection and diagnosis of AD. Cognoptix's Sapphire II System is a non-invasive and transformational medical device that detects Aβ in the lens of the eye, at the earliest stages of the disease. The Sapphire II system consists of an optical imaging device and a fluorescent compound applied as an ophthalmic ointment, which selectively binds to Aβ in the lens of the eye. This diagnostic test is a critical enabler of upcoming early therapeutic intervention when patients can most benefit from disease modifying treatments and non-pharmacological interventions. Cognoptix is currently fundraising a $15m Series B to run pivotal clinical studies in 2021 and achieve FDA approval in 2023/2024 timeframe.

