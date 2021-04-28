Cognoptix President & CEO, Susanne Wilke, PhD, MBA, to Present at Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoptix, a leading medical device/diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today that Dr. Susanne Wilke, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a "Spotlight Showcase" of Cognoptix under the title "Early-Stage Detection of Alzheimer's Disease – A Simple Eye Scan" on Wednesday, April 28th at 12:10pm ET.

Millions of people are living with Alzheimer's and many millions more are at risk of developing the disease. Damaging forms of beta-amyloid begin building up in the brain 20 years before people begin to show signs of memory loss and confusion. At this time, amyloid PET brain scans are the only way to test for these damaging protein deposits while they are costly and time consuming. Moreover, in-office clinical diagnosis of AD is only about 60-70% accurate at the moment and is usually performed at a late-stage when major brain damage has already occurred. Diagnostic tools aimed to differentiate earlier forms of dementia are crucial to segment dementias caused by AD versus other forms of dementia that may have existing treatments or are even reversible.

Cognoptix' Sapphire II system is looking to meet this large unmet medical need with an easily accessible, non-invasive, safe, cost-effective, and in-office diagnostic medical device. The Sapphire II provides physicians with a reliable test that can be performed quickly and accurately, allowing not only improved clinical diagnosis, but also utterly necessary patient segmentation. Even more, the Sapphire II provides the ability for continued patient disease progression monitoring from early cognitive symptoms. It also will play a vital role in helping to select the correct patient population for new, upcoming amyloid-targeting therapeutics. The Sapphire II technology is based on extensive scientific research and advanced clinical data with two compelling proof-of-concept studies. Next clinical steps include a pivotal study, FDA approval and eventual commercialization.

"The Sapphire II system is poised to be the breakthrough diagnostic for early detection of Alzheimer's disease by measuring amyloid through the ocular lens. Cognoptix aims to lessen this incredible health burden and give patients more insight into their brain health needs," states Dr. Wilke.

The Company's presentation will be available on demand during the conference to registered participants through Sachs Forum website. It will also be accessible via social media one week after the meeting. To register in advance, please visit www.sachsforum.com. Dr. Susanne Wilke will also be available for 1x1 meetings during the forum between April 26th and April 30th.

For more about Cognoptix, visit: https://www.cognoptix.com

Inquiries, contact:

Justine LaVoye

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]



Cognoptix, Inc.

33 Boston Post Rd W, Suite 140

Marlborough, MA 01752

(508)251-1546



Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

SOURCE Cognoptix