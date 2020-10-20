Cognosante stays nimble with rapid expansion of HIPAA-compliant cloud deployment

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia, provider of the leading cloud automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud, has engaged with healthcare technology transformation provider Cognosante, to deploy virtual desktops and apps on Google Cloud for its remote, contact center quality assurance workforce. Cognosante's cloud expansion signifies another move to increase operational efficiency in its mission to transform government health, human services, and security. Cognosante turned to itopia to rapidly migrate and deploy virtual workstations on Google Cloud, enabling hundreds of remote workers to securely access sensitive data with HIPAA compliance from any device.

itopia's unified management console provides end-to-end automation and orchestration of Google Cloud's full suite of products and services, including Compute Engine and BigQuery. Cognosante leveraged itopia to deploy secure, virtual environments on Google Cloud's infrastructure while producing dynamic insights and analytics to streamline cloud costs and better understand its remote workers' performance.

"We needed to deploy virtual workstations for our employees quickly and easily. itopia's software delivered the swift implementation that we needed," said Chris Landolfi, Director of Information Services at J.Lodge, a Cognosante company. "Their remote virtual desktop solution is exactly what our remote workforce needed."

"Everything we do is for the sake of enabling efficiency. With Cognosante, we had the pleasure of working with people that shared the same appreciation for efficiency," said Jon Lieberman, CEO at itopia. "Part of our mission is to help employees quickly and easily adapt to a secure, remote work environment, and we were happy that Cognosante was up and running without delay."

"The need for organizations to support remote work accelerated quite rapidly earlier this year," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're proud to work with our partners like itopia to help customers adapt quickly and successfully, and build a foundation for a future that will be more reliant on remote teams."

As businesses continually adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, itopia remains concentrated on working closely with Google Cloud to prioritize implementations for businesses with remote working use cases. With the ability to deploy Windows virtual desktop and app environments on Google Cloud's global network within 24 hours, itopia has a unique advantage over competing solutions. itopia's relationship with Google Cloud's HIPAA-compliant infrastructure demonstrates the importance of secure, cloud-based workstations at a time when many employees in the healthcare industry need to ensure data protection while working from home.

About itopia

Because enterprises need better ways to keep ahead of market transformations, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud, enabling enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on what they do best. itopia's core offerings include accelerating VDI workload migration to cloud-native Desktop as a Service (DaaS), eliminating costly & complex infrastructure overhead from vendors like Citrix or VMware, and providing a unified end-to-end lifecycle management console for securely delivering Windows virtual desktops & apps to global, distributed workforces.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a leading provider of technology solutions serving Federal and state health, human services, and defense agencies. As a partner in government technology transformations, Cognosante helps public sector organizations modernize and optimize their customer experience programs, enterprise systems solutions, data integration efforts, data standards, and business process operations. Cognosante helps its customers deliver citizen support programs that solve health and safety challenges with technology, innovation, and purpose. Learn more at www.cognosante.com .

