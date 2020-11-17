Cognosos Recognized for Innovation in Real-Time Asset Intelligence for Finished Vehicle Logistics with 2020 AutoTech Breakthrough Award

Cognosos technology helps transform operations with access to real-time vehicle location data and analytics. Tweet this

"Cognosos is bringing much needed relief to FVL providers and VPCs," said Cognosos CEO, Braxton Jarratt. "Our technology and insights reduce the physical and costly burden associated with locating cars across large facilities, enabling our customers to easily locate a single vehicle or group of vehicles, streamlining staging and shipping processes and improving tracking of vehicles during option installations, quality sorts, and other critical processes."

The mission of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. This year's inaugural program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from countries throughout the world.

"Cognosos is bringing IoT to the transportation industry, improving location accuracy and reducing personnel hours needed for essential FVL tasks," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Their technology solutions give clients real-time location data to improve finished vehicle inventory management. We are proud to award Cognosos with the Transportation Logistics Management Solution of the Year honors for their innovative solutions."

About Cognosos, Inc.

Cognosos equips enterprises with the real-time asset intelligence needed to unlock insights and accelerate supply chains. Its lightweight platform deploys quickly both indoors and outdoors, delivering an unparalleled combination of price and performance that is now tracking over 100,000 assets across multiple industries including automotive, logistics and healthcare. For more information, visit cognosos.com . Follow us on Twitter @Cognosos and LinkedIn .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

CONTACT: Amber Dequiroz, [email protected]

SOURCE Cognosos

Related Links

cognosos.com

