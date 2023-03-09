COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK AGAINST COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 1, 2023

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte" or the "Company") in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cognyte securities between February 2, 2021 through June 28, 2022 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Cognyte is a security analytics software company, which began trading as an independent entity in February 2021 following a spin-off from Verint Systems Inc. On February 1, 2021, Cognyte and Verint completed a spin-off and related separation and distribution.

The filed Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection therewith made false and misleading statements with respect to the solutions and services the Company provided and provides to customers. Specifically, that the Company's tools and services violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, like Facebook.

On December 16, 2021, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, issued a Threat Report, which revealed for the first time that Cognyte regularly targeted journalists, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists and collected intelligence on these people by manipulating them to reveal information and/or compromising their devices or accounts. Given the severity of these violations, Meta disabled Cognyte's ability to use its platforms, shared its findings with security researchers, other platforms and policymakers, and alerted nearly 50,000 individuals who were believed to be targeted.

On this news, Cognyte's common stock fell 5.11% closing at $18 per share, before declining another 5.5% the next trading day. By December 22, 2021, Cognyte's stock had fallen to $15 per share, representing a decline of nearly 21%.

Then, on April 5, 2022, Cognyte filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F and revealed that the Company was forced to modify its solutions in response to the Threat Report. The Company's results included the period during which Facebook disrupted and disabled Cognyte's use of the platform. Cognyte badly missed consensus estimates and significantly undershot the midpoint of its guidance range by several millions of dollars. The Company's non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per share were not only down significantly from the $0.36 per share it earned in the year-ago quarter, but also $0.06 per share below analysts' expectations of $0.22 per share.

On this news, the Company's stock price plummeted over 31%, closing at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022.

Then, on June 28 2022, Cognyte reported its first quarter results, which once again badly missed analyst estimates across the board. Analysts downgraded the Company. For instance, William Blair downgraded Cognyte to "market perform" and concluded that Cognyte's "low pipeline conversion" issues were a symptom of a broader problem. On this news, Cognyte's shares declined $1.84 or 28.66% to close at $4.58.

