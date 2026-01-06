Cogzia Partners with Marketing Maven to Solve the "AI Silo" Problem in Enterprise Marketing

Partnership establishes Cogzia as the "Last Mile Infrastructure" for agencies seeking to

unify disparate AI tools into a single, production-grade workflow.

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogzia, the AI-native application platform for the enterprise, today announced a strategic collaboration with Marketing Maven, a leading bicoastal integrated marketing agency. This partnership will deploy Cogzia's platform to orchestrate Marketing Maven's diverse suite of AI tools, transforming fragmented workflows into a unified, secure, and automated system.

As early adopters of generative AI, Marketing Maven has integrated cutting-edge tools for SEO, content generation, and data analytics into their proprietary Marketing Maven Method. However, like many modern firms, they faced a growing challenge: "Tool Sprawl." While individual AI agents excelled at specific tasks, they operated in silos, requiring manual intervention to move data and context between them.

Cogzia solves this by serving as the "Last Mile Infrastructure" for the agency. By connecting disparate AI agents and data sources, Cogzia allows Marketing Maven's non-technical teams ("citizen developers") to build custom applications that orchestrate these tools automatically.

"Marketing agencies today are drowning in tabs. We have excellent tools for copy, distinct tools for imagery, and separate tools for analytics, but no connective tissue," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "Cogzia changes the equation. It allows us to link these disparate assets together, so they speak the same language. We aren't just using AI tools anymore; we are building an integrated AI ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our client workflows."

Key highlights of the collaboration:

Unlike public web-based tools, Cogzia ensures that client data processing happens within a secure, governed environment, meeting the strict compliance needs of enterprise clients. The "Citizen Developer" Advantage: Marketing Maven's strategists can now build their own "mini-apps" to automate repetitive tasks—such as converting market research directly into campaign briefs—without waiting for engineering support.

"The biggest bottleneck in enterprise AI isn't model intelligence; it's the inability of tools to share context securely. That is why we built Cogzia on the Model Context Protocol (MCP)," said Lana Feng, Co-Founder and CEO of Cogzia. "MCP provides the universal standard necessary for different tools and data sources to 'speak' to one another. By leveraging this architecture, we allow Marketing Maven to chain together specialized AI agents from data analysis to final creative execution into a continuous, intelligent workflow, without losing context along the way."

This partnership serves as a blueprint for other marketing organizations and professional services firms facing similar fragmentation. By adopting Cogzia, firms can move from experimenting with isolated AI tools to running their core business operations on a unified infrastructure.

About Cogzia

Cogzia is an AI-native platform designed to empower citizen developers to build secure, production-grade applications. By focusing on agent orchestration via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and enterprise security, Cogzia helps businesses turn their internal expertise and disparate tools into powerful, automated workflows. For more information, visit www.cogzia.com.

About Marketing Maven

Founded in 2009 by Lindsey Carnett, Marketing Maven is a full-service, integrated marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. Known for The Marketing Maven Method, the agency specializes in strategy, public relations, social media, and influencer marketing, leveraging advanced technology to drive measurable results for clients. For more information, visit www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

(908) 875-8908

SOURCE Cogzia, Inc.