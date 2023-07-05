Coharie Tribe and WellCare of North Carolina Make Joint Commitment to the Great Coharie River Initiative

CLINTON, N.C., July 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The Coharie Tribe and WellCare of North Carolina, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation that provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs, today announced a joint commitment to the Great Coharie River Initiative. The collaboration aims to enhance the health of both the environment and the people, promoting a prosperous future for the community and the river that has sustained it for centuries.

The Coharie Tribe, a state-recognized tribe in North Carolina with rich historical connections to various indigenous tribes, has a deep and profound relationship with the Great Coharie River. The river, like the tribe, forms an integral part of the cultural and environmental fabric of southeastern North Carolina, particularly in Harnett and Sampson counties. As part of its commitment, WellCare of North Carolina donated 10 kayaks to the Coharie Tribe.

The Great Coharie River Initiative, which started in 2015, is a community-led endeavor dedicated to restoring the river's environmental, educational and cultural significance. This initiative focuses on improving water quality and public access to the river. In 2019, the Initiative received a grant of $82,150 from Duke Energy's Water Resources Fund, reflecting the shared commitment to protect and enhance local waterways.

"We are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary endeavor," said WellCare of North Carolina's Community Engagement Director, Shaune Lancit. "At WellCare of North Carolina, we are committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, and we look forward to the positive changes our collaboration with the Coharie Tribe will bring."

On June 3, the Coharie tribe and WellCare of North Carolina held a commemorative event to highlight the importance of this initiative and the unity between corporations and native peoples in healing the environment and promoting harmony.

About the Coharie Tribe
The Coharie Tribe, a state-recognized tribe in North Carolina, traces its origins back to the Neusiok Indians, an indigenous tribe from the region. Today, the tribe resides primarily in the southeastern region of North Carolina, in the counties of Harnett and Sampson.

About WellCare of North Carolina
Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.WellCareNC.com.

