COhatch is Reimagining the Corporate Retreat with Debut of Middlebury House in Powell

As part of the Powell campus located at 50 and 60 East Olentangy Street, Middlebury House offers access to COhatch's full ecosystem. Guests can extend their event from morning to night by pairing the private retreat with the dynamic community and meeting spaces at COhatch Powell or post-event drinks and tapas with unmatched views at Lani Rooftop Lounge, or by reserving the entire Sky Room at Lani.

Guests also can choose from a variety of curated experiences, including wine tastings, bourbon samplings, team grill outs, catered chef lunches and dinners, and other amenities created to meet the specific needs of their guests.

The restored 140-year-old house represents the first in a series of corporate retreat homes being redeveloped and revitalized by COhatch. Three more are currently under development at Riverview Village, an innovation district in Historic Dublin, which is being built in partnership with the City of Dublin.

"Middlebury House is a first-of-its-kind for COhatch—and it reimagines what a corporate offsite can and should be," said Matt Davis, CEO of COhatch. "So many people dread long company meetings and now we're changing that by offering a retreat home that is designed to help teams relax, connect, collaborate, and do their best thinking together. We've also layered in elevated touches—like Napa Valley wine tastings—to make the day feel less like an obligation and more like something teams can genuinely look forward to."

Middlebury House is Redefining the Corporate Offsite

The fully restored home with its elegant décor is the perfect destination for executive retreats, leadership meetings, corporate offsites, board meetings, client presentations, workshops, team-building and strategic planning sessions. Organizations can tailor each experience to align with their goals and vision with COhatch curating the environment to drive productive, high-impact meetings.

Middlebury House offers indoor and outdoor spaces nestled in a park-like setting for 6 to 60 guests, depending on the configuration. The home features an expansive outdoor patio complete with grill, fire pits and games. A fully decked out kitchen with high-end expresso machine and other coffee/tea amenities set among nature, yet within the city limits. The Middlebury House Is two stories with multiple break-out areas and sitting rooms to facilitate non-structured and structured interactions. Guests also have access throughout the day and evening to COhatch Powell.

Space can be reserved by meeting room and/or by one-half and all-day rates for the entire home. Quarterly retreat subscriptions and annual planning packages are available for preferred corporate partners. More information can be found here.

As part of their Lifestyle and Event space perks, COhatch members can gain access to this space based on their membership level. The space makes a beautiful backdrop for bridal and baby showers, graduation parties and other gatherings where a curated experience is desired.

COhatch will host an Open House at Middlebury House and COhatch Powell during the Powell Festival from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 20. The community is invited to stop by and explore the newest space on the Powell campus.

"At the end of the day, our goal is simple—we want every team that walks through Middlebury House to have the best meeting they've ever had," said Davis. "When people leave feeling energized, aligned and excited about what's ahead, we know we've succeeded in setting a new standard for the corporate offsite."

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem designed to create opportunities and empower thousands of non-profits, startups, small businesses, and freelancers—giving them a place to work where they belong, pursue their ambitions and lead fuller, healthier lives. Members enjoy access to services, event spaces, activities, and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio by a group of friends inspired to build better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, collaboration and connection, helping to anchor and uplift local economies. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for COhatch

614.582.9636

[email protected]

SOURCE COhatch