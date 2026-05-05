COhatch, Eyrie Cocktail Lounge Opens in Hamilton Investing in the City's Future

In honor of COhatch Hamilton's debut, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today at 1 p.m. and will include tours of the facility and light refreshments. The event is open to the public.

The long-awaited community hub offers Hamilton two unique new concepts including Eyrie Cocktail Lounge and the Bank Hall event venue. Open to the public and COhatch members, Eyrie Cocktail Lounge, whose name means Eagle's nest, offers a two-story space to meet up with colleagues, family and friends. With its speakeasy vibes, Eyrie features curated cocktails, craft beer and an international wine menu, along with gourmet snacks and holds up to 90 people. Eyrie is part of COhatch's new Lifestyle Group that offers new leisure experiences, leading to fuller work-life balance for its members.

COhatch Hamilton uniquely features a podcast room and preserves the building's art deco architecture including retaining the original bank safes, floors, lighting and other details to create its modern workspace.

Embracing the new location is the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton, a nonprofit serving children and teens ages 6 to 18, who is relocating its administrative offices to COhatch Hamilton. This move allows the organization to repurpose space at its East Club location into a dedicated sensory room, supporting its work to provide a safe, engaging environment where young people build confidence, succeed in school and reach their full potential.

"This collaboration with COhatch reflects a shared commitment to strengthening our community and expanding opportunities for local youth," said Tommy John, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton. "Together, this partnership is creating space for more kids to be served in more meaningful ways."

"Our investment in the city of Hamilton is aligned with COhatch's mission to restore and redevelop downtown areas," said John Watkins, Managing Partner of CRDV LLC, a COhatch licensee. "Seeing the community welcome this new hub is extremely rewarding for COhatch as we work to support the vitality of the area and its economic health, while positively impacting the lives of its residents in the town that they love."

Tyler McCleary, the 2025 Hamilton "Citizen of the Year," leads COhatch and Eyrie operations while supporting other company-sponsored community programs and championing charitable causes like HamilTurkey.

The company currently has six locations throughout the Cincinnati area, including properties in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Mason, Milford, Covington and now Hamilton.

Redevelopment Partnership

Since 2023, COhatch has been working with the City of Hamilton and the Greater Chamber of Commerce to restore and revitalize the former 26,000-square-foot, four-story iconic bank building.

Known as the Second National Bank, the building now houses the coworking, meeting and conference facilities of COhatch Hamilton by day, and, by night, transitions into a 7,400 square foot venue for business and social use, such as charity galas, weddings and other social gatherings. The Bank Hall holds 160 people and can accommodate a variety of room arrangements for maximum flexibility.

Eyrie will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and is available for private parties.

Reservations for events are now underway for The Bank Hall and group gatherings at Eyrie at COhatch.com/bank-hall and theeyriehamilton.com.

Members gain access to all COhatch resources such as its 7,000 member community, hundreds of meeting spaces, dozens of work locations, free personal events in COhatch spaces, complimentary café, discounts at their Florida beach house, and much more. Membership is available on tiered basis with more information found here.

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem designed to create opportunities and empower thousands of non-profits, startups, small businesses, and freelancers—giving them a place to work where they belong, pursue their ambitions and lead fuller, healthier lives. Members enjoy access to services, event spaces, activities, and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio by a group of friends inspired to build better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, collaboration and connection, helping to anchor and uplift local economies. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for COhatch

614.582.9636

[email protected]

SOURCE COhatch