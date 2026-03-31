Experience the Elevated Life: Lani Rooftop Lounge to Open to the Public

First rooftop bar in heart of Powell to feature globally inspired small plates, curated cocktails and exceptional hospitality in a relaxing, upscale atmosphere

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The much anticipated debut of Powell's first rooftop bar and restaurant – Lani Rooftop Lounge – is almost here. As part of COhatch's new Lifestyle Group, the third-story Lani Rooftop Lounge will open to the public on April 9. The opening marks the completion of COhatch's main building at its downtown Powell campus, following the March 2 launch of its coworking and meeting space at the same address.

Lani Rooftop Lounge offers a modern, sophisticated yet casual atmosphere. Guests can enjoy globally inspired small plates and curated cocktails with unique panoramic views of downtown Powell.

Lani will showcase globally inspired small plates rooted in Japanese, French and Italian flavors and techniques, paired with hand-crafted cocktails and delivered with truly exceptional hospitality for a unique dining experience. With a modern, sophisticated yet casual setting, Lani offers unique panoramic views of the Powell area alongside indoor and outdoor dining options. Guests can choose between relaxing at the bar or reserving space in one of its three dining areas—patio, main and sky room.

"We are focused on offering the Powell community and our members an elevated experience that blends social, professional and personal together," said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder of COhatch. "The new Lifestyle Group was created to embody this extended experience that we are creating for our members and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to provide world-class hospitality and to be the most innovative and community-focused developer, coworking and lifestyle company on the planet."

The new rooftop bar is another step forward in the ongoing revitalization of the downtown Powell area and represents the first upscale bar and restaurant owned and operated by COhatch's Lifestyle Group. In addition, Lani is available for corporate events and life celebrations, such as weddings and baby showers. In the coming months, Lani will be joined by the Eyrie Lounge in Hamilton, Ohio and Reds in the Riverview Village development in Dublin, Ohio.

Under the direction of award-winning Culinary Director Lingo Quichocho, guests can expect small plate deliciousness with the best locally and globally sourced ingredients on a seasonal basis. Featured items from the spring and summer menu include: olives + cucumbers, tuna tartare, artisan lettuces, smoked fish spread and wagyu meatballs along with mouth-watering dessert selections.

COhatch members will have easy access to Lani Rooftop Lounge and will enjoy member perks while dining, including complimentary dining options and enhanced access to reservations.

"Lani Rooftop Bar is more than a neighborhood gathering place—it's a destination," said Tania Lehotay, partner and head of the Lifestyle Group for COhatch. "For those seeking an elevated experience, Lani is where atmosphere, design and hospitality come together perfectly to satisfy even the most discriminating of guests."

Cuisine driven by excellence

COhatch Lifestyle Group Culinary Director Lingo Quichocho will oversee all of COhatch's culinary experiences. He is known for his innovative approach to global flavors and leadership in creating dining experiences that feature bold pairings and inventive presentations. His goal is to get people to think about food differently. Quichocho has honed his craft in top kitchens across California, Massachusetts and Guam including working under well-known Chef Roy Yamaguchi and at the critically acclaimed Kitchen 1540, a progressive American cuisine standout.

Working alongside Quichocho at Lani will be local Columbusite Head Chef Michael Gadd, who has been profiled as one of the city's notable up-and-coming chefs. Gadd also has held leadership positions at many Central Ohio restaurants and in California as executive chef at Park James Hotel.

Hours of operation

Lani will open to the public on April 9 with reservations available through OpenTable. The restaurant will operate from Wednesday through Saturday with the following hours: 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4 to 11 p.m. on Fridays; and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Parking will be available at street level and in Powell's public parking lots.

COhatch Powell and Lani reinforce COhatch's vision of creating meaningful lifestyle experiences and collaborations in downtown suburban spaces that support entrepreneurial and small business growth in towns that members love. COhatch provides a unique mix of access to convenient spaces, capital, relationships, and shared resources.

About Lani Rooftop Lounge

Lani Rooftop Lounge is Central Ohio's newest destination for elevated dining, handcrafted cocktails, exceptional hospitality and sunset views. With its sophisticated yet modern atmosphere, Lani is the perfect location for meeting family and friends to celebrate life and special occasions in style. Located in downtown Powell, Lani is led by award-winning Culinary Director Lingo Quichocho and local standout Head Chef Michael Gadd. Learn more about Lani at www.lanirooftop.com and follow Lani on Instagram and Facebook.

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem designed to create opportunities and empower thousands of non-profits, startups, small businesses, and freelancers—giving them a place to work where they belong, pursue their ambitions and lead fuller, healthier lives. Members enjoy access to services, event spaces, activities, and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio by a group of friends inspired to build better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, collaboration and connection, helping to anchor and uplift local economies. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for COhatch

614.582.9636

[email protected]

SOURCE COhatch