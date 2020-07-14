COhatch to collaborate with The Ohio State University to build coworking, tech development space

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COhatch, a social enterprise offering a new kind of shared work, social and family space built on community, is embarking on a new venture in collaboration with The Ohio State University. Central Ohio's coworking leader will collaborate with Ohio State to build a first-of-its-kind integrated space that will house a Digital Flagship Design Lab and coworking space geared to meet the needs of the technology, start-up and academic communities.

With the goal of driving educational innovation and economic development opportunities for the community, COhatch and Ohio State will establish:

A technology development space that enables students to gain authentic real-world experience by mixing classroom learning with locally operating businesses and investors,

University-wide opportunities for students to learn coding skills to enhance their career-readiness in the app economy, and

Programming that includes workshops for Ohio State students along with pitch competitions, investor meet and greets, small business workshops led by community members, internship and project job boards, and do-it-yourself community learning open houses.

"Now more than ever we need to support entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses," said Matt Davis, founder and CEO for COhatch. "Our community needs them to innovate and help move us forward. It is our job to provide them with the spaces, tools and community to thrive. By collaborating with Ohio State to accelerate innovation and learning opportunities, we can create more authentic and meaningful experiences than we could have offered alone."

"As an OSU alumni, it is very fulfilling to be able to work with The Ohio State University and its Digital Flagship University initiative in collaboration with Apple to benefit student's lives and to create a unique environment that blends the local business and investor community with technology development and education," added Davis.

With construction slated to begin this fall, COhatch will restore and renovate the former Aveda hair salon building located at 1581 North High Street, across from the Gateway Theater. As part of its DNA to renovate and revitalize urban areas, this restoration fits well within COhatch's mission to create communities in the areas where people love to live. The building will feature more than 8,000 square feet of new private office, coworking, conference and event space along with the design lab. The building is set to open in early 2021.

"Our vision is to replicate a 'whole-life' approach to hundreds of local communities including the OSU campus, impacting the world one person and one community at a time," said Davis.

As part of the total package, COhatch will award scholarships to graduating students that demonstrate excellence in their field and the desire to help the community.

Once open, COhatch The Gateway will offer a combination of about 25 private offices, dedicated desks, game areas, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, large conference rooms, and Digital Flagship Design Lab.

The Digital Flagship Design Lab space will be available to Ohio State, the community and COhatch members. For more information on Ohio State's Digital Flagship University initiative in collaboration with Apple, click here.

Members gain access to all COhatch resources and spaces at any of its locations throughout the Midwest including a Florida beach house, the "Mobi" community trailer, health and wellness coaching, special member events and much more.

About COhatch

COhatch, a new kind of shared work, social, and family space built on community, offers members the services, activities and amenities to live a fully integrated life that balances work, family, well-being, community and giving back. Founded in 2016, COhatch was created through the collaboration of a group of friends who wanted to live out their ideal lives and improve their community. COhatch has 10 locations in Columbus, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio with plans to develop an additional 10 sites each in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Indianapolis. Visit www.cohatch.com for more information. Follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

