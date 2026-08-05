COhatch to Honor International Coworking Day with Week-Long Celebration

Coworking locations in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Springfield and Tampa Bay to host special activities, celebrate members August 10 through 14

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COhatch, the coworking and lifestyle brand helping individuals and businesses to live their best lives, is honoring International Coworking Day (August 9) with a week-long celebration of its more than 6,000 members. Locations across nine markets will host special events to bring members together and celebrate the power of coworking, connection and community.

Founded in 2010, International Coworking Day celebrates the coworking movement, collaboration, networking, and the benefits of shared workspaces for freelancers, entrepreneurs, remote workers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It also highlights innovation and flexible work environments as providing an ideal environment for today's modern workplace.

The global coworking market valued at approximately $22 billion in 2024 is projected to reach nearly $94 billion by 2035, reflecting sustained double-digit annual growth.

Industry researchers report that coworking growth is being driven by continued demand for flexible work environments, hybrid work models and professional communities that provide connection and collaboration opportunities beyond the home office. Real estate firm JLL projects that 30% of all office space could be flexible workspace by 2030, compared with only about 2% in 2023.

"On International Coworking Day, it's worth reflecting on how dramatically the workplace has changed," said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder, COhatch. "A decade ago, coworking was largely an urban phenomenon, concentrated in downtown areas. Today, one of the most significant trends shaping the future of work is the migration of coworking into the suburbs.

"As hybrid work becomes the norm, professionals are seeking something that falls between a corporate headquarters and a home office: a place close to home where they can be productive, connected and part of a community," Davis said. "The future of work isn't moving back downtown. It's moving into neighborhoods, and we are leading the way."

COhatch Coworking + Connections August 10 to 14

Each location will host events and activities unique to their member base and are open to the local community. During the week, COhatch invites its members, clients, partners, colleagues, friends and family to enjoy a complimentary day of coworking at any of the company's locations conveniently located in the neighborhoods they love.

All locations will offer:

Free coworking day passes on August 7 and any day during the week of August 10.

Free coffee and networking events each day. Check with the local community manager for specific details.

On Wednesday, August 12 , all locations will host a variety of events to bring people together. For example, Cleveland is hosting an ice cream social, Pittsburgh will host a specialty coffee station with toppings and treats, and Cincinnati plans to host a granola bar at its area locations.

, all locations will host a variety of events to bring people together. For example, Cleveland is hosting an ice cream social, Pittsburgh will host a specialty coffee station with toppings and treats, and Cincinnati plans to host a granola bar at its area locations. In Columbus, Lani Rooftop Lounge is hosting member happy hour on August 7 and August 14 starting at 3 p.m. North High Brewing in Dublin and Westerville will also host a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour each day in honor of the week.

Beyond workspace, COhatch serves as a hub for supporting entrepreneurs, startups, nonprofits and community organizations working through its Impact and Boost scholarship programs that support 717 nonprofits, 165 startups, 228 community partner scholarships and its community impact project with Star House. COhatch is partnering with Star House, other local businesses, and volunteers to renovate 62 apartments at Carol Stewart Village to give unhoused youth a place that feels safe and, most importantly, a place that feels like home.

Each COhatch features coworking areas, private offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, printing services, high-speed Internet, free coffee and tea service, free life events, kitchen area, secure 24/7 access and flexible membership options.

About COhatch

COhatch is a thriving ecosystem designed to create opportunities and empower thousands of non-profits, startups, small businesses, and freelancers—giving them a place to work where they belong, pursue their ambitions and lead fuller, healthier lives. Members enjoy access to services, event spaces, activities, and amenities that integrate work, family, well-being, and community impact. Founded in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio by a group of friends inspired to build better lives and stronger neighborhoods, COhatch has grown into a hub of innovation, collaboration and connection, helping to anchor and uplift local economies. Learn more at www.cohatch.com and follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for COhatch

614.582.9636

[email protected]

SOURCE COhatch