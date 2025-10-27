Cohen & Co Adds Tax Partners Al Brink and Tim Kaiser

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co is proud to announce Al Brink and Tim Kaiser have joined the firm's Tax Practice as partners. Both based in Pennsylvania, Brink specializes in transaction tax and is located in the firm's Philadelphia office; Kaiser is located in the Pittsburgh office and provides tax services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

With extensive experience in a broad range of industries, Brink specializes in mergers and acquisitions. He provides buy- and sell-side tax due diligence, transaction structuring, tax modeling, and tax attribute profiling services to financial and strategic clients across the middle market. Brink earned his B.S. from Suffolk University, J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, LL.M. in taxation from Boston University School of Law and is a licensed attorney in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Kaiser also brings a wealth of industry expertise. He focuses on tax planning and compliance for high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, with specialties ranging from individual income tax and trusts and estate planning, to wealth transfer strategies and investment partnerships. Kaiser earned his B.A. and B.S.B.A. from West Virginia University, M.S. in taxation from Robert Morris University, completed an Executive Education Program from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management, and is a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania.

"Our clients require sophisticated tax specialists who possess incredible depth in key areas," says Kristen deMoulpied, partner-in-charge of the firm's Tax Practice. "We are excited to add the extraordinary skills and experience of Al and Tim to our transaction and high-net-worth teams, respectively, allowing us to provide clients with additional resources they can count on."

About Cohen & Co

