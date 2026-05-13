Cohen & Co Announces Expansion in Michigan, Acquires Gordon Advisors, P.C.

DETROIT, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co, one of the top tax and accounting firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce an expansion of its Michigan-based presence with the acquisition of Gordon Advisors, P.C. (Gordon Advisors), one of Southeast Michigan's leading public accounting and business consulting firms for more than 70 years. The transaction is expected to close on June 1, 2026, making Michigan one of the firm's largest geographic markets.

Founded in 1954, Gordon Advisors has approximately 50 employees and is based in Troy, Michigan, a suburb located just northwest of Detroit. The firm primarily provides tax, assurance and advisory services to closely held and real estate entities in the middle market, as well as high-net-worth individuals and their families. This acquisition reflects Cohen & Co's ongoing investment in and commitment to the greater Detroit area.

"As we celebrate a decade in the Michigan market, the timing couldn't be more perfect for us to welcome Gordon Advisors and add to our team locally," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Co CEO. "Our firms share a commitment to serving middle market businesses and a passion for the community. Adding a location in Troy, a major employment and residential hub, also perfectly complements our continued investment in downtown Detroit, allowing us to be where our clients and employees want us to be."

Leadership at Gordon Advisors is also excited about the abundance of opportunities stemming from the pending transaction.

"Each conversation we have had with Cohen & Co further solidifies our belief this is a great match from a culture, people, technical expertise, quality and client perspective," says Paul Arment, president of Gordon Advisors. "Sharing similar values and client types, we truly believe the pairing will significantly deepen and broaden our bench of expertise for our clients and opportunities for our employees."

The transaction is a natural next step for Gordon Advisors. All client service team members, including five leadership team members, are expected to join Cohen & Co when the transaction closes. Gordon Advisors will remain in their current Troy, Michigan, location. Cohen & Co will retain its office presence in downtown Detroit and will consolidate its existing suburban location in St. Clair Shores to Troy when its lease expires later this year.

"As a lifelong resident of Michigan, I am so pleased we are continuing to invest in this important and vibrant region," says Jeff McMichael, a Detroit-based partner at Cohen & Co. "Since entering the Michigan market in 2016, we have worked hard to be a meaningful part of the business ecosystem, creating and sustaining opportunities for a wide range of clients, along with the communities in which we live and work."

Cohen & Co announced a strategic growth investment by Lovell Minnick Partners at the end of 2024 to expand its reach and depth across various industries and markets. This is Cohen & Co's fourth acquisition since that investment and aligns with the firm's overall growth strategy, encompassing M&A activity, a robust expansion of hiring at the partner and managing director levels, and strong organic growth from key industry segments.

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP served as legal counsel to Cohen & Co. Plunkett Cooney served as legal counsel to Gordon Advisors.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.com.

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