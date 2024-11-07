Cohen & Cohen's Scholarship Honors Strength of Auto Accident Survivors and Friends

Scholarship Application Now Open

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Cohen, a leading personal injury law firm with over 25 years of experience, is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 Auto Accident Survivor & Friends Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is designed to support students who have been directly affected by auto accidents, either as survivors or as friends and family members who have stood by accident victims during their recovery.

Cohen & Cohen

The scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in accredited undergraduate, graduate, or professional programs. This includes community college students, high school seniors, and those who possess a GED and have been accepted to or are enrolled in an accredited institution. Applicants must demonstrate how surviving an auto accident, or supporting someone who did, has inspired them to pursue their academic goals. A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 is required.

We understand the profound impact an auto accident can have on one's life and aspirations, and our goal is to alleviate some of the financial burdens for those who have shown remarkable resilience.

In 2024, the scholarship was awarded to Kellsey Miller, who exemplified courage and determination in overcoming the challenges posed by an auto accident. "Congratulations to our 2024 scholarship winner, Kellsey Miller!" added Mr. Cohen.

Applicants are required to submit an essay of up to 1,000 words describing their, or a friend's, experience with an auto accident and how it has influenced their education and career goals. The application deadline is May 31, 2025, and the recipient will be announced in June 2025.

For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit the application page.

Cohen & Cohen is a Washington D.C.-based personal injury law firm with over 25 years of experience. They specialize in car accidents, personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The firm is recognized for its dedicated advocacy and experienced attorneys.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Cohen & Cohen