Cohen & Company Acquires Tax & Wealth Management, Inc.

Expands family office and private client service offerings

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax and Wealth Management, Inc. (TWM) is joining Cohen & Company, one of the top tax and accounting firms in the U.S. Based in downtown Cleveland, TWM is a boutique CPA firm serving individuals and families with complex tax, estate and financial needs. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2025.

Founded by Brian Gothot, through a spin-off of a global family office practice, TWM has approximately 15 employees. The firm focuses on custom tax and accounting advisory services to a concentrated group of clients, including family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and corporate executives working internationally.

"We have known Brian and the work of his TWM team for many years and have tremendous respect for each other, our similar firm cultures and client service philosophies," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Company CEO. "This is a great strategic fit that will reinforce and build on our private client services specialized to family offices and high-net-worth individuals. TWM's practice and next generation leadership will be an integral part of our accelerated growth in these areas."

"The move to join Cohen & Company is right for us and serves as part of a longer-term succession plan for TWM," says TWM Founder and President Brian Gothot. "We've been extremely impressed with their leadership team and the firm's strategic vision. We are excited to join the Cohen & Company platform and make a meaningful impact together."

All TWM professionals are expected to join Cohen & Company when the transaction closes, including Brian Gothot and TWM's two managing directors, Doug Shostek and George Gothot, who will also be joining the firm as partners.

This acquisition adds to the firm's ongoing growth journey. In October of this year, Cohen & Company announced a strategic investment by Lovell Minnick Partners to help accelerate its multi-year strategic plan focused on growth, people, technology, quality initiatives and service area interests of its clients. Other acquisitions over the past 18-plus months include BBD's Investment Management Group out of Philadelphia, PA, and Szymkowiak & Associates CPAs in Buffalo, NY.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 13 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

