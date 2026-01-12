Cohen & Company Announces Appointment of Senior Leadership to Expand Energy and Energy Transition Capabilities

Firm Launches Houston Office

Strategic Hire Anchors Firm's Expansion Across Energy, Power, and Infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly doubling deal flow and closing $44 billion in transactions in 2025, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, an indirect, controlled subsidiary of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), today announced the appointment of senior leadership to its Energy and Energy Transition team, along with the opening of its Houston office to serve as the firm's hub for energy and energy transition advisory services.

Rahul Jasuja has joined the firm as Head of Energy and Energy Transition, bringing two decades of investment banking experience advising senior corporate leaders and boards across traditional energy, energy transition, and infrastructure, with a focus on M&A advisory and capital markets transactions. He joins the firm from Mast Capital Advisors and previously held senior investment banking roles at Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"This is not a geographic expansion; it is a sector thesis," said Rahul Jasuja. "Energy transition is best understood as an expansion of the global energy system. Meeting rising demand will require disciplined capital allocation across traditional energy, sustainable fuels, and firm, dispatchable solutions such as nuclear and geothermal. Houston remains the center of gravity where capital, operating expertise, and execution come together to make that transition investable."

Leveraging the firm's proven expertise in M&A and capital markets execution, the Houston office will focus on four core verticals across energy and energy transition:

Firm and scalable energy systems: Advising nuclear, geothermal, and other dispatchable energy platforms that complement existing generation and support long-term demand growth.

Critical energy supply chains: Advising companies across critical minerals, processing, and technology sectors essential to energy security, industrial resilience, and national priorities.

Energy transition fuels and technologies: Advising companies across sustainable fuels, energy technology, and decarbonization solutions supporting the evolving energy mix.

Traditional energy and portfolio evolution: Supporting conventional energy operators through M&A, divestitures, recapitalizations, and dual-track strategies as they adapt portfolios to changing market and capital allocation dynamics.

Having led digital asset, quantum, and rare earth SPAC IPOs in 2025, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, the leading SPAC bank globally last year, is doubling down on its vision and expertise in frontier technology, powering the physical infrastructure layer beneath the digital economy by offering a high-touch alternative to bulge-bracket banks.

"The capital markets are moving from the incubation phase of frontier technology to industrial scale-up," added Jerry Serowik, Head of Cohen & Company Capital Markets. "Just as private markets nurtured the energy and energy transition sectors over the last decade; public markets must now underwrite their physical deployment. We are making a committed investment in Houston because we believe the infrastructure powering AI, defense, and energy transition – from nuclear to rare earth technology – represents the next secular cycle of value creation."

About Cohen & Company



Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, Cohen & Company Securities, LLC ("Cohen Securities") in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of Cohen Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets ("CCM") is the Company's full-service boutique investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and SPAC advisory services. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for advisory, underwriting, and new issue placement services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, equity interests of SPACs and their sponsor entities, and commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com .

About Cohen & Company Capital Markets



Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is a full-service boutique investment bank delivering bulge-bracket expertise through a senior-led, client-aligned advisory model. The firm provides strategic counsel and execution capabilities across M&A advisory, capital markets, and SPAC transactions, serving middle-market and growth companies navigating complex, high-stakes decisions. Cohen & Company Capital Market's differentiated approach emphasizes deep sector knowledge, institutional-quality execution, and direct access to capital across public and private markets. The firm maintains a conflict-free, independent platform designed to align advisor incentives with long-term client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.cohencm.com .

SOURCE Cohen & Company Inc