Cohen & Gresser Names New Partner and Three Counsel

Sri Kuehnlenz is elevated to partner, and Drew S. Dean, Christine M. Jordan, and

Saruji Sambukumaran are promoted to counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm Cohen & Gresser announced last week that Sri Kuehnlenz has been promoted to partner, and Drew S. Dean, Christine M. Jordan, and Saruji Sambukumaran have been promoted to counsel.

"We are proud to congratulate Sri, Drew, Christine, and Saruji on their well-earned promotions," said Lawrence T. Gresser, the firm's global managing partner. "They are superb lawyers and wonderful people. We are lucky to have them, and we're excited to see their continued success at Cohen & Gresser. These promotions underscore our commitment to recognizing talent and investing in the growth of our firm as we continue to expand our capabilities to serve clients around the globe."

Sri Kuehnlenz – Partner, New York

Sri Kuehnlenz is a member of the firm's Litigation & Arbitration and White Collar Defense & Regulation groups. She represents companies and individuals in complex matters involving contract disputes, securities laws, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, consumer protection laws, and executive employment issues, with a focus on complex financial and accounting cases. Her notable work includes representing the defendant in a high-profile five-week criminal jury trial in the cryptocurrency sector, defending a major credit card corporation against a deceptive practices claim, defending an asset management firm against contract, tort, and statutory claims arising from a complex financial arrangement, and handling a pivotal breach of contract appeal for a hedge fund. Sri also advises clients on pre-litigation strategy and employment negotiations. Recognized as a Rising Star by Law360 in 2024 and by Super Lawyers since 2019, Sri is a trusted advocate in high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters.

Drew S. Dean – Counsel, New York

Drew S. Dean is a trusted advocate in high-stakes commercial litigation and white-collar defense matters, representing clients in sensitive and often multi-jurisdictional disputes. In addition to his litigation practice, Drew advises clients on domestic and international strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, and a wide range of corporate transactions. His exceptional legal work and dedication to client service have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2020.

Christine M. Jordan – Counsel, New York

Christine M. Jordan has extensive experience representing corporations, financial institutions, and individuals in high-stakes litigation before federal and state courts, as well as in arbitral tribunals. Christine's practice spans a wide range of complex disputes, including those involving mergers and acquisitions, securities, contracts, real estate, and bankruptcy. Christine has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for general litigation every year since 2022.

Saruji Sambukumaran – Counsel, Paris

Saruji Sambukumaran focuses on all aspects of French employment law (legal counseling and assistance in transactional and litigation matters) including individual and collective relations. With a deep understanding of the complexities of French labor regulations and workplace dynamics, she advises both domestic and international clients on a wide range of employment matters, notably compliance, workforce management, reorganization and redundancy matters, trade union and representative body relations, and dispute resolution.

