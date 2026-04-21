Cohen & Gresser Welcomes Leading Entertainment Litigator Jeffrey M. Movit as Partner

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Gresser is pleased to welcome Jeffrey M. Movit as a partner in its Litigation & Arbitration group, based in New York and Palo Alto. He brings extensive experience representing clients in complex commercial disputes, with a particular focus on entertainment, intellectual property, and corporate governance matters.

Jeffrey represents record labels, music publishers, managers, artists, and songwriters in high-stakes disputes involving copyright, trademark, defamation, audits, and related claims. He has litigated numerous significant copyright cases involving well-known musical works and has substantial experience in both federal and state courts, as well as in arbitration. In addition to his entertainment practice, Jeffrey advises companies, boards, and individual stakeholders in corporate and securities disputes, including matters involving fiduciary duties and shareholder claims.

"Jeffrey's arrival further strengthens our litigation capabilities in both New York and on the West Coast," said Lawrence T. Gresser, the firm's global managing partner. "He brings a compelling combination of high-stakes trial and appellate experience, deep industry knowledge, and a practical, strategic approach to resolving complex disputes. His addition reflects our continued growth and our commitment to advising clients on their most challenging and high-profile matters."

"I am excited to join Cohen & Gresser and to be part of a firm known for its strength in complex, high-stakes litigation," said Jeffrey. "The firm's collaborative culture and international platform provide an excellent environment to continue growing my practice and delivering results for clients. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to further expand these capabilities."

Jeffrey has been recognized by Billboard as a "Top Music Lawyer" and has been selected to Super Lawyers since 2022.

He joins Cohen & Gresser from ChaudhryLaw PLLC, where he served as head of litigation.

About C&G

Cohen & Gresser is an international law firm with offices in New York, Paris, Washington, D.C., London, Dubai, and Palo Alto. We have an outstanding record of success in high-stakes and high-profile litigation, investigations, and transactions for our clients, including major financial institutions and companies across the world. Our attorneys have superb credentials, and are committed to providing the efficiency and personal service of a boutique law firm along with the quality and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of the best firms in the world.

The firm has been recognized in a wide range of publications, including Chambers, The Legal 500, Global Investigations Review, Managing IP, U.S. News & World Report's "Best Law Firms," Décideurs, and Benchmark Litigation. We have also been named to The National Law Journal's "Midsize Hot List" and the BTI Client Service A-Team, and over half of our U.S.-based attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers.

SOURCE Cohen and Gresser